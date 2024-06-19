Tarisland is a free-to-play MMORPG launching across Android, iOS, and PC. Given it won’t be on consoles, many players are hoping controller support will be available.

Controller support can be a gamechanger for many modern players. Some find using a controller much more comfortable than a mouse and keyboard, and it makes more games accessible for those with disabilities.

Here’s what we know about Tarisland‘s controller accessibility.

Does Tarisland have controller support? Answered

Tarisland doesn’t have controller support for those playing on PC or players using mobile phone gaming controllers. This was confirmed in the official Tarisland Discord by community manager aburubs on June 18.

When asked if controller support would be available at launch, the Tarisland developer replied that there was “no official controller support.” So, if you were hoping for controller support for PC or mobile devices, it seems like there won’t be any.

It’s official—there is no controller support. Images via Tencent and Tarisland Discord.

While Tarisland doesn’t offer controller support, the developers might introduce it later if they port Tarisland to consoles or if there’s enough interest. However, as there has yet to be any official news regarding whether Tarisland will be coming to other platforms, it’s unlikely controller support will be made available.

For most traditional MMORPGs, controller support is not possible due to the sheer number of keys needed to pilot your character. Even when it’s been implemented, playing RPGs on the console can be extremely difficult because you have fewer buttons to use on your controller, and, in some cases, you have to press multiple buttons simultaneously to perform an action that would require only one key on the keyboard. If you’ve ever played Final Fantasy XIV Online on PC and then jumped over to PlayStation, you may have experienced something similar when trying to cast abilities; it can be terribly frustrating.

Tarisland may have complicated keyboard maps or the developers may have just not prioritized support; either way, you can’t play Tarisland with a controller.

