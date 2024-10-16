Best Mage build in Throne and Liberty

Mages depend on Mana to cast their spells in Throne and Liberty, so the build for this class will focus on Max Mana and Mana Regen. Mages deal a lot of AoE damage, but they need to use some healing spells because of their lower health and defense.

Best Mage PvE build in Throne and Liberty

All about the Mana. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best build for a Mage in Throne and Liberty is the Staff and Wand combination for the main and off-hand weapons. These are the two Mana-focused weapons and they offer a lot of possibilities in playstyle.

Aside from the main and off-hand weapons, you’ll also have to choose how to distribute the stats, what active and passive skills your character will have, what gear to use, and how to build your Weapon Mastery tree. Mages can deal a lot of AoE damage, do crowd control, and heal the party when needed.

Stat Points priority

Focus on increasing your Wisdom stat when leveling up. It’s the most important stat because it increases not only the damage of your attacks, but also your Max Mana, Mana Regen, and Cooldown Reduction. To increase your damage even further, you can also put points into Dexterity to increase the Crit Chance of your attacks.

Wisdom

Dexterity

Perception

Strength

Gear Stats

The Swirling Essence Set and the Mother Nature Item Set are great options for a Mage in Throne and Liberty, but it might take a while before you manage to gather all the set pieces, and you’ll need equipment until you do complete either of those sets. In the mean time, you can use armor and jewelry that have specific traits that will will work well with your Mage.

You should focus on armor and jewelry that have these Traits:

Max Mana

Mana Regen

Max Health

Debuff Duration

Melee Evasion

Ranged Evasion

Magic Evasion

Cooldown Speed

Skill Damage Resistance

Attack Speed

Move Speed

Skills

The Mage will be essential for area damage and applying debuffs to enemies, but you still need to be able to survive mobs of enemies, so keep a couple of Healing spells handy to keep your health up if you play solo, or give a hand to the Healer of the party.

Chain Lightning and Touch of Despair are the skills with the shortest cooldowns and the ones you’ll use most often. Use Serial Fire Bombs, Corrupted Magic Circle, Inferno Wave, for AoE damage and Karmic Haze, Time for Punishment, and Cursed Nightmare for debuffs and crowd control.

Curse Explosion combos with Touch of Despair and increases Burning and Curse damage, while Serial Fire Bombs and Inferno Wave stack the Burning effect, so use Serial Fire Bombs, then Inferno Wave to stack the burning, then Touch of Despair a few times to apply and stack Cursed, and finalize with Curse Explosion.

After you finish your round of attacks, you can use Swift Healing to heal you and your party members and go back to attacking as your cooldowns reset. You have Fountain of Life to use in case of an emergency if your party is struggling to deal with enemies.

Active skills

Weapon Skill Specialization Staff Chain Lightning Chain Damage

Guaranteed Damage Transfer Staff Inferno Wave Burning

Consecutive Use

Decreased Cooldown Staff Serial Fire Bombs Consecutive Use

Attack Speed Increase Staff Judgment Lightning Chain Damage

Guaranteed Damage Transfer Wand Curse Explosion Additional Damage Boost

Curse Explosion Wand Touch of Despair Increased Effect Duration Wand Time for Punishment N/A Wand Corrupted Magic Circle Decaying Touch Wand Cursed Nightmare Enhanced Nightmare

Deep Sleep Wand Karmic Haze Increased Range Wand Swift Healing Increased Range

Healing Transfer Wand Fountain of Life Increased Range

Passive skills

Weapon Skill Staff Asceticism Staff Mana Amp Staff Flame Condensation Staff Manaball Eruption Staff Forbidden Sanctuary Wand Wraith’s Beckon Wand Full of Corruption Wand Vampiric Contact

Weapon Mastery

As you level up, you gain Weapon Mastery points to increase specific stats following a skill tree. We recommend focusing on the Attribute and Destroy tree lines for the Staff and the Damage and Recovery tree lines for the Wand. These will increase several stats, including your Damage, Max Mana, Mana Regen, and Cooldown Speed.

Weapon Mastery points take some time to accumulate, but as you progress and get more experience, you’ll be able to start increasing the stats from the skill trees. You don’t need to follow any order when placing the points, so you can choose based on your playstyle and what you feel is best at the moment for your character.

