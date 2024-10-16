Best Mage build in Throne and Liberty

Mages depend on Mana to cast their spells in Throne and Liberty, so the build for this class will focus on Max Mana and Mana Regen. Mages deal a lot of AoE damage, but they need to use some healing spells because of their lower health and defense.
Best Mage PvE build in Throne and Liberty
The best build for a Mage in Throne and Liberty is the Staff and Wand combination for the main and off-hand weapons. These are the two Mana-focused weapons and they offer a lot of possibilities in playstyle.
Aside from the main and off-hand weapons, you’ll also have to choose how to distribute the stats, what active and passive skills your character will have, what gear to use, and how to build your Weapon Mastery tree. Mages can deal a lot of AoE damage, do crowd control, and heal the party when needed.
Stat Points priority
Focus on increasing your Wisdom stat when leveling up. It’s the most important stat because it increases not only the damage of your attacks, but also your Max Mana, Mana Regen, and Cooldown Reduction. To increase your damage even further, you can also put points into Dexterity to increase the Crit Chance of your attacks.
- Wisdom
- Dexterity
- Perception
- Strength
Gear Stats
The Swirling Essence Set and the Mother Nature Item Set are great options for a Mage in Throne and Liberty, but it might take a while before you manage to gather all the set pieces, and you’ll need equipment until you do complete either of those sets. In the mean time, you can use armor and jewelry that have specific traits that will will work well with your Mage.
You should focus on armor and jewelry that have these Traits:
- Max Mana
- Mana Regen
- Max Health
- Debuff Duration
- Melee Evasion
- Ranged Evasion
- Magic Evasion
- Cooldown Speed
- Skill Damage Resistance
- Attack Speed
- Move Speed
Skills
The Mage will be essential for area damage and applying debuffs to enemies, but you still need to be able to survive mobs of enemies, so keep a couple of Healing spells handy to keep your health up if you play solo, or give a hand to the Healer of the party.
Chain Lightning and Touch of Despair are the skills with the shortest cooldowns and the ones you’ll use most often. Use Serial Fire Bombs, Corrupted Magic Circle, Inferno Wave, for AoE damage and Karmic Haze, Time for Punishment, and Cursed Nightmare for debuffs and crowd control.
Curse Explosion combos with Touch of Despair and increases Burning and Curse damage, while Serial Fire Bombs and Inferno Wave stack the Burning effect, so use Serial Fire Bombs, then Inferno Wave to stack the burning, then Touch of Despair a few times to apply and stack Cursed, and finalize with Curse Explosion.
After you finish your round of attacks, you can use Swift Healing to heal you and your party members and go back to attacking as your cooldowns reset. You have Fountain of Life to use in case of an emergency if your party is struggling to deal with enemies.
Active skills
|Weapon
|Skill
|Specialization
|Staff
|Chain Lightning
|Chain Damage
Guaranteed Damage Transfer
|Staff
|Inferno Wave
|Burning
Consecutive Use
Decreased Cooldown
|Staff
|Serial Fire Bombs
|Consecutive Use
Attack Speed Increase
|Staff
|Judgment Lightning
|Chain Damage
Guaranteed Damage Transfer
|Wand
|Curse Explosion
|Additional Damage Boost
Curse Explosion
|Wand
|Touch of Despair
|Increased Effect Duration
|Wand
|Time for Punishment
|N/A
|Wand
|Corrupted Magic Circle
|Decaying Touch
|Wand
|Cursed Nightmare
|Enhanced Nightmare
Deep Sleep
|Wand
|Karmic Haze
|Increased Range
|Wand
|Swift Healing
|Increased Range
Healing Transfer
|Wand
|Fountain of Life
|Increased Range
Passive skills
|Weapon
|Skill
|Staff
|Asceticism
|Staff
|Mana Amp
|Staff
|Flame Condensation
|Staff
|Manaball Eruption
|Staff
|Forbidden Sanctuary
|Wand
|Wraith’s Beckon
|Wand
|Full of Corruption
|Wand
|Vampiric Contact
Weapon Mastery
As you level up, you gain Weapon Mastery points to increase specific stats following a skill tree. We recommend focusing on the Attribute and Destroy tree lines for the Staff and the Damage and Recovery tree lines for the Wand. These will increase several stats, including your Damage, Max Mana, Mana Regen, and Cooldown Speed.
Weapon Mastery points take some time to accumulate, but as you progress and get more experience, you’ll be able to start increasing the stats from the skill trees. You don’t need to follow any order when placing the points, so you can choose based on your playstyle and what you feel is best at the moment for your character.
Published: Oct 16, 2024 04:24 pm