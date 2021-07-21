All territories in New World

Amazon’s upcoming MMO New World is introducing gamers to a land never before seen called Aeternum.

While the world is primarily one continent, there are 14 different territories on it, and seven can be claimed by players to make settlements. Territories that can be settled on are represented by a Territory Fort that players must capture to gain control of a territory where they would like to settle.

Screengrab via New World

New World is still in beta, so things are subject to change. But these are the territories in the game as of right now:

Brightwood

Cutlass Keys

Ebonscale Reach

Edengrove

Everfall

First Light

Great Cleave

Monarch’s Bluffs

Mourningdale

Reekwater

Restless Shore

Shattered Mountain

Weaver’s Fen

Windsward

Not every territory has a fort that can be captured on the beta. Shattered Mountain, Edengrove, and Great Cleave are currently the only zones with no territory fort. Instead, those zones each have two outpost settlements.

New World is set to release on Aug. 31. It is currently in a closed beta that ends on Aug. 2. The game can be preordered on Steam or Amazon for $49.99.