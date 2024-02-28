Category:
MLB The Show

Is MLB The Show 24 on PC?

Is this finally the year?

Ryan Lemay

Published: Feb 27, 2024 07:22 pm
Jeter MLB The Show 24
Image via San Diego Studio

MLB The Show 24 players want to know what platforms the latest baseball sim installment are available on, and we have all of the answers.

The MLB The Show franchise was originally a PlayStation-exclusive series until San Diego Studio gave Xbox and Nintendo Switch players a chance to experience the franchise back in 2021, but PC players were still left out at the time. Now that MLB The Show 24 has arrived, many are wondering if that’s finally changed.

Is MLB The Show 24 on PC?

Adolis Garcia MLB
Image via San Diego Studio

MLB The Show 24 is not available for PC. Unfortunately, PC players will have to wait yet another year watching from the sidelines. Here is a full list of gaming platforms MLB The Show 24 is available to play on:

  • Nintendo Switch
  • PlayStation 4
  • PlayStation 5
  • Xbox One
  • Xbox Series S
  • Xbox Series X

MLB The Show 24 launches on Tuesday, March 19. This year’s MLB installment puts players in the shoes of New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, retelling all of The Captain’s career-defining moments from 1995 through to the 2000 season.

Additionally, San Diego Studio partnered with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum for a second year, introducing a new Storylines chapter, celebrating the trailblazing careers of baseball legends Hank Aaron, Josh Gibson, and more.

