Who Won MC Championships 23: Results, Final Standings, Scores

The MC Championship is known for bringing top Minecraft creators together once a month to compete in a rotating set of eight mini-games, with the two teams sitting at the top of the standings facing off in a final Dodgebolt duel.

Running on July 23, and following MCC Pride 2022 raising over $145,000 for The Trevor Project, MCC 23 is a return to form, with 40 creators making their way to the Decision Dome for yet another round of action.

During the event, 10 teams of four creators compete in those eight mini-games. Players earn individual points depending on their performance that are then compiled into a single “coin” total that decides the standings. The top two teams at the end of it all will face off in a best-of-five Dodgebolt showdown to decide the true MCC Champion for the month.

The final standings for the 23rd installment of MCC are as follows. The coin totals are what each team scored across the course of the eight mini-games, and the ultimate winner was decided through that Dodgebolt duel between the top two scoring teams.

Full MCC 23 standings, scores, and results

Final Winner: Orange Ocelots

Quig

InTheLittleWood

Eret

F1nn5ter

The Dodgebolt final was a close affair, with the Orange Ocelots taking a 3-2 win over the Red Rabbits, who, despite having to sub in KryticZeuz for Crankgameplays due to last-second internet issues, were still able to make a deep run.