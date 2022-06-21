Minecraft’s 1.19.1 pre-release increases Allay duplication cooldown, introduces new UI, fixes bugs

The highly-anticipated Wild Update was finally released to all Minecraft players on June 7. Since then, players have been cautiously sneaking around the Warden, getting lost in the closely packed mangrove swamp biome, and befriending the adorable Allay.
As is always the case with new game content, some small changes and bug fixes are necessary for improvement. Thus, Mojang has launched the 1.19.1 pre-release to implement a few changes and fix many bugs that have been found.
The largest change introduced in the 1.19.1 pre-release is that instead of a two-minute-and-30-second cooldown, Allay duplication now has a much longer five-minute cooldown period. This only applies to the method of gifting an Allay an amethyst shard while music is playing in a jukebox and does not affect spawning Allay in creative mode with the Allay mob egg.
A new UI for players who have violated the Minecraft community standards was also added in the 1.19.1 pre-release. Players can report inappropriate chat messages from others and those who have violated Minecraft’s standards can now be banned from online play as well as Minecraft Realms following an official review by a moderator. The specific reason for the ban as well as how long it will be active for will be shown to any player that is banned.
Aside from these two changes, the rest of the 1.19 pre-release is centered around bug fixes to address important bugs that need fixing.
As long as everything is fine with the pre-release, the 1.19.1 update is set to be officially released for all players on June 28. Here are the full notes for everything included in the 1.19.1 pre-release, courtesy of Mojang.
Changes in 1.19.1 pre-release one
- Allay duplication now has a five-minute cooldown.
- Along with the support for reporting chat, reported players can now be banned from online play and Realms after moderator review.
- The game will show a notice screen on startup if you have been banned from online play.
- The reason for the ban is shown as well as how long the ban is valid for.
Fixed bugs in 1.19.1 pre-release one
- MC-249973 – Loading resource packs is significantly slower in 1.19
- MC-252327 – World list fails to load after restarting game and deleting a world
- MC-252508 – Realms worldgen type missing language string
- MC-253055 – Resource packs causing each WeighedSoundEvents to duplicate Sounds
- MC-253102 – Chat reporting uses “Messages” for one message
- MC-253105 – Chat report category scroll bar intersects the selected option outline
- MC-253108 – Selection boxes within the “Select Report Category” menu aren’t vertically centered with the text inside them
- MC-253109 – The descriptions of report categories can overlap the “Description:” subtitle
- MC-253110 – Text within the “Discard report and comments?” menu isn’t horizontally centered
- MC-253111 – You cannot use CTRL+HOME or CTRL+END to navigate to the beginning or end of text within the “Report Chat” menu
- MC-253113 – Chat message content can extend past the outline of a button and past the scroll bar
- MC-253123 – The button within the “Sending your report” menu changes upon resizing the game window
- MC-253126 – The scroll bar within the “Select Chat Messages to Report” menu sometimes resets its position to the bottom of the list after scrolling upwards
- MC-253127 – Reason is not provided when chat report creation is not able to be started
- MC-253134 – Allays from older worlds don’t duplicate
- MC-253176 – The character indicator symbol within the “Report Chat” menu is untranslatable
- MC-253178 – The word “Non-consensual” is spelled as “Non-consentual” within the “gui.abuseReport.reason.non_consensual_intimate_imagery” string
- MC-253183 – The word “Unrelated” within the “gui.chatSelection.fold” string is incorrectly capitalized
- MC-253185 – The ESC key cannot be used to exit the “Sending your report” menu
- MC-253191 – Particles produced from allays duplicating cannot be seen by other players