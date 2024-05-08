A Minecraft player new incredible creation.
Image via Mojang
Category:
Minecraft

Minecraft player brings stunning real world creations to game using actual map data

There is always an impressive new creation in this game.
Image of Lucas Lapetina
Lucas Lapetina
|
Published: May 8, 2024 02:07 am

A Minecraft player turned OpenStreetMap data into this sandbox title with realistic buildings and streets.

Recommended Videos

This isn’t the first time something like this happened in this open-world title. Minecraft players have created the whole known universe inside the game with absolute perfection and detail. Reddit user AtmosphericBeats described the process of using this map and perfecting the complete city, building by building.

I managed to ingest OpenStreetMap data into Minecraft to make realistic cities with true heights, road networks, sideways, parks, etc
byu/AtmosphericBeats ingaming

Many players on Reddit were impressed by the fidelity of this creation and the creator’s ability to integrate OpenStreetMap information into the game. The details of the maps this site uses are all from public sources, which means they are pretty accurate.

The post led to players discussing how else they could use Python or APIs to make other maps. Synthetic_dreams_ said they used QGIS to create a resolution-accurate map of Cities Skylines.

The discussion continued, and other players said this is vector data that’s easy to translate into Minecraft blocks. Between the recommendations, one player added that GeoCraft is similar to this creation but with more accurate buildings.

These passion projects make Minecraft one of the most adaptable sandboxes. Only titles like Fortnite or graphics engines can achieve this level of accuracy with different structures. Gamers continue to create amazing artwork for this title, demonstrating that video games are also forms of art.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All MC Championship (MCC) season 4 Kick-Off teams
The Decision Dome in MCC.
Category: Minecraft
Minecraft
All MC Championship (MCC) season 4 Kick-Off teams
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Minecraft 1.21: release date, new mobs, blocks, structures, and more
A Breeze, Armadillo, Wolf, and Bogged in Minecraft.
Category: Minecraft
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.21: release date, new mobs, blocks, structures, and more
Kacee Fay and others Kacee Fay and others Apr 26, 2024
Read Article What is the name of the Minecraft 1.21 update?
Bogged mob in Minecraft.
Category: Minecraft
Minecraft
What is the name of the Minecraft 1.21 update?
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All MC Championship (MCC) season 4 Kick-Off teams
The Decision Dome in MCC.
Category: Minecraft
Minecraft
All MC Championship (MCC) season 4 Kick-Off teams
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Minecraft 1.21: release date, new mobs, blocks, structures, and more
A Breeze, Armadillo, Wolf, and Bogged in Minecraft.
Category: Minecraft
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.21: release date, new mobs, blocks, structures, and more
Kacee Fay and others Kacee Fay and others Apr 26, 2024
Read Article What is the name of the Minecraft 1.21 update?
Bogged mob in Minecraft.
Category: Minecraft
Minecraft
What is the name of the Minecraft 1.21 update?
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 26, 2024
Author
Lucas Lapetina
I'm a writer who is passionate about video games and movies. I'm also a Pokémon fan and a Godzilla enthusiast. I really enjoy losing myself in a good story.