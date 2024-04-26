What is the name of the Minecraft 1.21 update?

The Minecraft 1.21 update is guaranteed to be a big one, which is why the team at Mojang has officially given the next patch a name.

Recommended Videos

Many of the features that will be included in Minecraft‘s next big patch have been talked about for months now, with all the new additions, pieces, mobs, and blocks coming together for the update’s eventual launch.

What is Minecraft’s 1.21 update called?

The Minecraft 1.21 update has officially been named Tricky Trials. The name comes from the new trial chambers that are a pivotal part of the new update.

Here are the highlights of the changes coming to Minecraft version 1.21 when the Tricky Trials update goes live this summer.

Trial Chambers and Vaults

Danger awaits in each trial. Image via Mojang

As the name of the update suggests, the trial chambers are a massive part of the 1.21 update. Trial chambers are procedurally generated structures filled with traps, mobs, resources, the new Trial Spawner, and treasure. The Trial Spawner is a spawner unique to trial chambers that produces a number of mobs based on the size of the party, properly scaling the challenge.

At the conclusion of trial chambers, there’s a new reward block called vaults. Vaults are unlocked by using a Trial Key, which can be found in the trial chambers. Unlike chests, which can be looted by other players, the vault provides loot and rewards to every player who unlocks it with a Trial Key, but only once per player. Vaults cannot be crafted.

New mobs: Breeze and Bogged

The wind is usually at your back, not in your face. Image via Mojang

Breeze and Bogged are two new mob types that can be in and outside of trial chambers.

Bogged is a new skeleton-type enemy that fires poison arrows, but they’re just as vulnerable to sunlight as other skeletons are. Breeze is a sort of wind elemental that fires gusts of wind that will knock back players trying to attack it, requiring you to dodge those attacks or hit it from range. Breeze seem to only spawn in trial chambers, but they drop a new item called breeze rods that can be crafted into wind charges, which let players fire their own wind blasts.

Game-changing Crafter block

Makin’ bread. Image via Mojang

There are a number of new items and blocks coming to Minecraft via the Tricky Trials update, but the biggest new addition in patch 1.21 has to be the crafter. The crafter lets you use Redstone to automatically craft items using the same recipe you would at a crafting table.

The crafter costs:

Two Redstone Dust

Five Iron Ingots

One Dropper

One Crafting Table

After setting up a redstone pulse, the crafter will start creating items provided it has a material. With a clever design, you can set it up so that the items are instantly deposited into a nearby chest.

Minecraft’s 1.21 update doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it’s expected to drop this summer.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more