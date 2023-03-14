Minecraft Java Edition 1.19.4 updates horse breeding, jukeboxes, and accessibility features

Minecraft Java Edition 1.19.4 is now available on all platforms, adding improvements to horse breeding, jukeboxes, and a slew of updates to the “update _1_20 experiment.”

Horses are one of the best ways to explore your world, meaning finding or breeding the best type of horse is essential. Patch 1.19.4 significantly improves horse breeding to ensure you can start a line of top-notch horses for your adventures.

In the latest update, the speed, jump height, and health of a baby horse, donkey, or llama is now a variation of the average of the parent’s attributes. Previously, the traits were biased toward the average possible value. This means players can now find a set of great horses and breed them to produce similar offspring.

Jukeboxes also received a significant update since they now produce a note particle above when playing a music disc. The item can now interact with Droppers and Hoppers and emits a red stone signal of 15 while playing a disc.

The create new world screen now features three tabs to help players fine-tune their world: Game, World, and More. The Game tab allows players to change their world name, game mode, and difficulty and to enable cheats. The World tab is where the world type and seed can be adjusted and where the bonus chest and structure generation options are now located. The More tab features the game rules and data pack selection screen.

Players who enjoy enabling Experiments can get their hands on several new features in the new update. The new Sniffer Mob, SMithing Templates, Smithing Table redesign, updated Netherite equipment crafting, and new Cherry Grove biome are all available to try.

Patch 1.19.4 contains dozens of other changes that can be found in the official patch notes, including new visuals for potions, accessibility features, and more experimental content.