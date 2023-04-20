How to switch teams in Minecraft Legends

Picking a team in Minecraft Legends doesn’t have to be a forever decision. If nothing has been going according to the plan, you’ll be free to switch teams in Minecraft Legends, granting you a new chance at glory.

Your team will play an essential role while playing PvP, specifically private versus mode, in Minecraft Legends. The multiplayer nature of the game allows players to test each other’s mettle, but not everyone will have the same level of coordination. If you think you’ve been on the wrong side of history for the past couple of hours, you can switch your team in Minecraft Legends by following the steps below.

How to change teams in Minecraft Legends

Press “Y” on PC and Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One while on the lobby screen to change teams. Press the Triangle on Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 and 5 while on the lobby screen to change teams.

As per instructions, players can only change teams while they’re in the lobby. Once the game starts, you’ll be stuck with your existing team until the session ends.

Can you change teams in Minecraft Legends’ public versus mode?

No, players can’t change teams in public versus mode while playing Minecraft Legends. The team switch feature is only available in private versus mode matches, for the time being.

Aside from the ease of access, the feature brings to the table in private versus matches, being able to change teams could also easily be exploited in public matches. The team change feature could negatively impact the balance of matches, which might explain the initial decision to make it a private game exclusive.