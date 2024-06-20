How to breed Axolotls in Minecraft

Among all the aquatic friends in Minecraft, Axolotls are the cutest creatures that you can tame and breed, and they are helpful as well.

Axolotls help fight all aquatic mobs in Minecraft except some sea creatures like frogs, turtles, dolphins, and other axolotls, so they make great companions to explore underwater. They can regenerate limbs with traits such as Regeneration I, which allows them to sustain damage, play dead, and recover from it, making it a powerful ally in your squad.

Here’s everything you need to know about Axolotls in Minecraft.

How to find and breed Axolotls in Minecraft

Helpful underwater allies! Image via Mojang

To find Axolotls in Minecraft, head down to lush caves introduced in the Caves & Cliffs update and catch them swimming in water. You can find them in many colors, but the rarest is blue, which has a 1/2000 odds of appearing randomly through breeding.

Unlike other creatures, you cannot tame Axolotls in the traditional sense, but as they are not hostile towards you, you can pick them up in a bucket and drop them in your backyard pool. You can also put a lead on it to make it follow you.

It’s important to build a small place with water for breeding near your base, as breeding them in a big water body might make you lose your baby Axolotls. After securing a place and building a pool of water, you need to search for Tropical Fish and capture them using a bucket. They usually roam around in a school of fish, so make sure to bring enough buckets to obtain a steady stock of them.

Now, to breed Axolotls in Minecraft, feed them a bucket of tropical fish, and if you see the red hearts around your cute sea creatures, it means the breeding has started between two Axolotls. After a few minutes, a baby Axolotls inheriting any one of the parent’s colors or blue should appear in your pool, indicating the breeding has happened successfully.

They cannot be bred quickly. You need to wait five minutes in Java Edition or one minute in Bedrock Edition to put them to work again.

