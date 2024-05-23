All MC Championship (MCC) Pride 2024 teams

The annual MC Championship (MCC) Pride event has been a staple for the Minecraft tournament since 2020 when the first iteration of this special theme ran. The fifth run of this special celebration is MCC Pride 2024, featuring 10 teams ready to battle for the victory coin.

Recommended Videos

MCC Pride is the only non-canon event that returns every season and it’s always focused on partnering with charities to raise money for the LGTBQIA+ community. The actual format for it is about the same as any other version of the event, so here are all the teams competing in the non-canon MCC Pride 2024 event.

MCC Pride 2024 teams

You can expect to see rainbows everywhere. Image via Noxcrew

Here are all of the teams participating in the MCC Pride 2024 event for the second tournament of season four. Since this event is non-canon, the teams are less carefully balanced than usual, which also means winning this event doesn’t count toward players’ overall statistics. The focus is more on the cause rather than the competition with this one.

Only the first five teams are currently known, but when the rest are shared on May 24, this list will be updated to include them.

Ava Tyson

Purpled

Eret

DarkEyebrows

acho

Smajor

sourforeloise

Mogswamp

Mysticat

Krinios

KaraCorvus

Snifferish

5up

Wallibear

ZombieCleo

Xisuma

Kratzy

Michael Reeves

LilyPichu

Sykkuno

The MCC Pride events are always a fun time. Image via Noxcrew

In the MCC Pride 2024 event, one team will join the roster of all MCC winners. Although this doesn’t count for official scores, wins, and general statistics since the special theme is the main focus, it does still count as a special non-canon event win in the tournament.

Past MCC Pride events have set some pretty impressive records, including MCC 21 raising over $300,000 for charity and MCC 2022 raising over $145,000 for The Trevor Project. There have been four MCC Pride winners so far including MCC 6 in 2020, which is the only MCC Pride event missing the usual official event name, MCC Pride 2021, MCC Pride 2022, and MCC Pride 2023, so the victors of this year’s event are joining a pretty elite group.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more