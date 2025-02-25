How to farm Matrix Credits in Mecha BREAK

Matrix Credits are one of the three main currencies in Mecha BREAK. If you want to try out new Strikers and playstyles as well as make sure all your mechs are in top condition, you’ll need a lot of Matrix Credits.

Do not mistake Matrix Credits for Merit Points, which are used to unlock more exclusive items like the Inferno Striker. Matrix Credits are a common currency that you can use to buy more common Strikers, research equipment, and assemble mods.

Here’s everything you need to know about Matrix Credits in Mecha BREAK and how to get them.

How to get Matrix Credits in Mecha BREAK

Complete missions

Pick your objectives. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the main ways to earn Matrix Credits in Mecha BREAK is by completing missions. Every mode, including Operation Verge and Mashmak, has individual missions that usually involve simply playing matches and completing objectives.

Unfortunately, you can only earn a limited amount of Matrix Credits this way. Operation Verge has a mission for each Striker and one universal mission. Every mission has multiple stages and can reward you with up to 1,200 Matrix Credits. Mashmak has one mission that resets every week and awards 2,000 Matrix Credits.

Complete events

Show off your skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Limited-time events are another good way to earn Matrix Credits. You can check the ongoing events on the slider in the top right corner of the main menu.

The Ace Conquest event during the beta test allows you to earn 17,000 Matrix Credits by playing the core game modes in Mecha BREAK. You can also unlock several pilot cosmetics, including the beret, S.H.A.D.O.W. uniform, and a jetpack.

Progress Matrix Contract

All those boxes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Matrix Contract is a battle pass in Mecha BREAK. The Rain of Fire battle pass has 100 tiers of supply crates that contain Striker mods and Matrix Credits. As you play the game, you’ll level up the battle pass, unlocking those crates.

While unavailable in the beta test, there’s an optional Bonus Contract purchase that increases your Contract Points gains to progress the battle pass. It also includes additional rewards, including instant access to the Inferno Striker.

Convert Corite

Take a shortcut. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Corite is the premium currency in Mecha BREAK, and you can convert it into Matrix Credits if you want. 100 Corite converts into 3,000 Matrix Credits, or you can simply go ahead and spend Corite on Strikers without conversion.

This is a rare currency that you’ll be able to spend in the shop once the game is fully out. During the beta test, the store doesn’t work, and you can safely use Corite instead of Matrix Credits.

