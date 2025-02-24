Forgot password
Inferno Striker in Mecha BREAK
How to unlock Inferno in Mecha BREAK

Maximum firepower. Here's how you can unlock Inferno.
Edward Strazd
Published: Feb 24, 2025 10:30 am

Inferno is an ultimate unit on the battlefield, armed with close-range splitters and multiple long-range plasma beams. Unlike most Strikers in Mecha BREAK that you can buy for Matrix Credit, Inferno is available exclusively through Matrix Contract.

If you want this ultra-heavy attacker, prepare for a grind, as Inferno isn’t as easy to unlock. Here’s how to get Inferno in Mecha BREAK.

Table of contents

How to unlock Inferno Striker in Mecha BREAK

Buy for Merit Points

Matrix Selections tab in Mecha BREAK
Spend your currency wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock Inferno in Mecha BREAK with 18,000 Merit Points. Merit Points are a currency you can earn by playing large-scale operations like Mashmak. You can only earn 6,000 Merit Points per week and can’t convert other resources, like Corite, into Merit Points for a shortcut. This means you need at least three weeks to unlock Inferno.

After you’ve farmed enough Merit Points, head into the Logistics tab and go to Matrix Selections. Here, you can spend your Merit Points on blueprints, cosmetics, and a new Striker. If you’re unsure whether to commit to the grind, test out Inferno in Trial mode on the Striker select screen.

While we don’t know how long the Mecha BREAK open beta lasts, you should start grinding as soon as possible to have a chance at trying Inferno in battle before the test ends. However, even if you unlock Inferno, it won’t carry over into the full release as it’s a data-wipe test, as noted by the developer.

Purchase Bonus Contract

Bonus Contract is a form of a Matrix Contract (battle pass) upgrade with additional rewards. The Bonus Contract includes Inferno, 30 Contract Levels, increases your rewards from games, and grants more mission slots. Buying the Bonus Contract grants 18,000 Merit Points if you already own Inferno.

During the Mecha BREAK open beta, the Bonus Contract is unavailable for purchase, so your only option is to farm Merit Points by playing the game. Bonus Contract will likely be a feature when the game fully comes out.

