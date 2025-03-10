Team Liquid, Disguise kick start Mecha BREAK esports scene, and others are set to join

Mecha BREAK has been slowly clearing its path in the mecha-esports scene, being one of the first modern titles to follow this formula. Now, the game’s developers have announced the creation of Mecha BREAK esports, with the likes of Team Liquid and Disguise set to participate.

“We proudly announce the 10 teams competing in our Pre-Launch Global Invitational,” the devs said in a March 10 X (formerly Twitter) post. It announced that “teams from North America and Japan” have assembled to participate in the event taking place in Zhuhai, China, which will also feature domestic teams.

Known NA organizations, such as Team Liquid and Disguise, are some of the participants, with ORCA and Empyrean from the region coming alongside them. Six Japanese organizations will play in the event, with one Chinese team to take these international challengers head-on. The NA side is set to feature a “star-studded line-up featuring renowned streamers.”

You can think of Mecha BREAK as Armored Core 6 but multiplayer. Image via Amazing Seasun Games

The invitational tournament will officially inaugurate Mecha BREAK esports, whose success remains to be seen. Taking place between March 13 and 16, the tournament might prove to be one of the most impactful esports events this year. With western teams participating, chances are that mech multiplayer titles might gain a new audience in North America and Europe, adding yet another popular esport to the somewhat stale ecosystem of MOBAs and shooters.

Mecha BREAK has seen a ton of success already, however, with hundreds of thousands of players joining its open beta. The game is yet to officially launch, though this early period has already shown that it will be a big release. Though most of its player base seems to hail from China (its developers are Chinese after all), the event and the buzz around the game stand to bring this new formula to the rest of the world.

