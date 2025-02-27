How to counter every Striker in Mecha BREAK

Mecha BREAK is essentially what would happen if Armored Core 6 became a multiplayer title, giving players control of massive combat mechs called Strikers and pitting them against each other.

Recommended Videos

These combat Strikers are plentiful, each with their own set of unique weapons and mechanics. It can be a chore to learn how to go against them all, so here is a comprehensive guide to countering every Striker in Mecha BREAK.

Tips for countering every Striker in Mecha BREAK

Every Striker in Mecha BREAK is unique and falls into a select category. Brawlers are fantastic melee-oriented options, Defenders like to take it back and strike from range, Supporters provide buffs and heals, and Snipers are, well, snipers. Each category has its own direct and indirect counters, both tactical and in the form of other Strikers. So, here’s all you need to know.

Striker Name Weakness Recommended Counter Alysnes Low energy shield and defense, she’s melted by high energy damage weapons and sustained ballistic fire. Easily stunned but mobile and able to rearm, forcing players to kill her several times. Narukami (one-shots unarmored Alysnes), Pinaka (fast high damage energy weapons), Tricera (double ballistic-damage miniguns). Falcon Non-existent defenses and low HP. Large energy shield protects from energy damage, but can be wrecked by sustained ballistic damage to his back while flying. Loses energy quickly if flying; completely defenseless when on the ground. Stego (brutal long-range damage), Narukami (easily snipes him), Alysnes (mobile enough to stay on his tail in dogfights). Narukami Even worse defense stats than Falcon. Has to focus fire with its sniper, leaving tons of blind spots. While floating in the air exceptionally open to being attacked, low energy and armor shields barely protect it. Any fast and long-range Striker, including Alysnes, Falcon, Aquila (also a sniper) and Stego. Welkin Generally none, but often forced to fight with single target in melee, leaving it open to external attacks. Boxing several enemies in leaves him additionally exposed to non-focused targets. Unimpressive ballistic resistance can be wrecked by sustained fire. Panther (a Medium Brawler that is simply stronger), Falcon, Skyraider (both able to fly-by it), Narukami, Aquila (both snipers, easy to shoot it from a distance), Tricera (only sometimes; if Welkin gets too close it’s game over). Stego Brutally immobile and slow. Most powerful when using its second ability that prevents movement altogether. The ability provides a shield only in front of it, leaving the flanks and back completely open. Incredibly weak to melee and is stunned with each attack. Welkin and Panther (if they land a single melee hit, Stego is usually permastunned), Alysnes (with melee), Falcon, Skyraider (can circle around him and shoot), Sniper Strikers (if well hidden). Luminae Few offensive options as its a Support. Low defenses leave it open, must hide behind allies to be effective. Direct combat leaves it almost defenseless. Nearly all other Strikers in combat. Panther and Welkin can keep it pinned down, Snipers can kill it with a couple shots. Hurricane Has many defensive options for ranged attacks but none for melee. Being very slow and bulky, most melee brawlers can lock him down and avoid his shields. Welkin and Panther (can circumvent his shields and most defenses). Pinaka Limited offense and poor melee and blast defense. Low armor shield can be melted by explosive attacks. Stego, Tricera, Welkin, Panther, Alysnes. Aquila Slow and bulky, expends lots of energy. Low overall defenses despite the big shields. Being forced to stay in the air for prolonged periods exposes this Striker to a variety of attacks. Stego, Narukami, Pinaka, Alysnes (both take advantage of Aquila’s horrible energy defenses), Tricera, Skyraider. Skyraider Forced to fly and circle around enemies, the same as Falcon. Very weak to melee and blast damage with low armor and noticeably slower than Falcon. Narukami, Aquila, Alysnes (can stay on his tail and engage in melee once it’s near), Stego (brutal blast damage rocket launchers and other explosives, mobile enough to track Skyraider) Panther No ranged capabilities, forced to fight in melee at all times. Surprisingly weak to melee and energy damage with solid shield numbers. Pinaka, Hurricane, Alysnes (all three melt its energy shield, while Alysnes can wreck it with energy-melee, too), Welkin (brutal melee combatant). Inferno Pretty weak to blast and ballistic damage. Slow ground speed and long-cooldown abilities to evade lock-on. When the abilities are down, Inferno is very exposed to sustained bullet fire. Tricera, Stego, Falcon, Skyraider (all have ballistic or blast damage that can do tons of damage to an exposed Inferno).

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy