Mecha BREAK provides plenty of customization options, both visually for your pilots and Break Strikers and for tweaking your loadout with different weapons. Corite is one of the three forms of currency in the game.

The use of Corite can be confusing in Mecha BREAK because it doesn’t show as a purchase form for the majority of upgrades and cosmetics in the game, so it’s not always directly clear how you utilize Corite. It can be equally confusing how it’s earned, as it doesn’t appear as a standard reward in many places.

To make the process easier, we’ve got all the details you need on how to earn Corite and the options of where to spend it.

How to get and use Corite in Mecha BREAK

Tweak your style. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Corite is predominantly earned as a reward from the devs via the Daily Discord Log-In and as maintenance compensation in Mecha BREAK. Unlike Matrix Credit, it isn’t distributed in Supply Crates and cannot be directly purchased for real currency—though the error that shows when you click your Corite in the top-right corner suggests it may be in the future.

Once unlocked, Corite has several uses, though it takes some exploring through the menus in the Hangar to find out exactly where it can be used. There are a few direct options, though, including the following:

Exchanging Corite for Matrix Credits.

Unlocking new Break Strikers, though it cannot be used for all of them.

Cosmetic items for your Pilot.

When you click on the Matrix Credits at the top-right of the screen or click “Credit Exchange” in the Logistics menu, an option will appear to swap Corite for Matrix Credits. Options range from 300 Matrix credits up to 180,000, with the costs of Corite ranging from 10 to 6,000. Weirdly, you don’t receive extra Matrix Credits for selecting one of the higher exchanges.

Utilizing Corite in exchange for Matrix Credits is the best approach if you want to unlock a new Break Striker that cannot be purchased directly with Corite. Tricera, Falcon, Narukami, Welkin, Luminae. and Hurricane can only be unlocked via Matrix Credits, so using Corite to boost your currency amounts is a good choice.

There are some Break Strikers that can be researched using Corite directly, however, with Pinaka, Aquila, Skyraider, Stego, and Panther available. The cost to unlock these Break Strikers ranges from 210 Corite to 680.

Finally, Corite is also used to unlock some cosmetic items for your Pilot. These include tattoos, outfits, and various accessories, with some only available for purchase using Corite. Again, not everything is purchasable using Corite, with some only available using Matrix Credits or Merit Points.

Corite is also used to customize your Pilot’s physical appearance if you want to tweak up the look you initially selected in the character creator at the start of the game, though this only unlocks once you have reached level four.

