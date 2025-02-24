How to farm Merit Points in Mecha BREAK

Mecha BREAK has a few key currencies that you can get to unlock new things in the game. One of the harder currencies to come by is Merit Points, which you can use to buy new cosmetics, blueprints, and even Strikers.

Here’s everything you need to know about Merit Points in Mecha BREAK, including every way to earn them.

How to get Merit Points in Mecha BREAK

There are quite a few rewards to earn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Merit Points are a currency in Mecha BREAK that you can earn by playing large-scale operations like Mashmak and exchanging loot that you find in those operations.

You can only earn 6,000 Merit Points every week, so if you’re looking to unlock more expensive items like Inferno Striker, it might take a while. There are, however, a few different methods and modes you want to focus on if you’re trying to get more Merit Points quickly when you start your weekly grind (or if you’re trying to earn more points right at the end of one).

Play Mashmak

Prepare for deployment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mashmak is an extraction game mode where you clear objectives on the map, defeat enemies, loot, and occasionally fight other players. You earn Mission Points throughout the match, and those convert into Merit Points at the 1:10 ratio. So if you earned 1,120 Mission Points, you get 112 Merit Points.

As in any extraction game, the longer you decide to stay, the higher the risk. Stick with your team and look for opportunities to clear more objectives or extract early. There’s nothing wrong with leaving early, as it’s better to extract with the loot rather than return empty-handed.

Exchange loot

Keep what you need and sell the rest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Throughout the operation, some priority enemies leave behind loot when defeated, which is marked with a box on the map. This loot can include research data, customization crates, supply crates, paint kits, and more. You can also defeat and loot other players.

You can use the Large Rocket Beacon to send three items to the base early. You keep these items even if you fail to extract with them, and you’ll also free up space in your inventory for more loot if everything goes smoothly.

After you extract the loot, you can exchange the Combat Data items for Merit Points. Combat Data is used to research new equipment, so make sure not to sell the items you need.

Here’s how to exchange items for Merit Points:

Go to the Logistics menu. In the Matrix Selections. select Merit Points Exchange. Select the item(s) you want to sell and press Exchange.

Items you exchange for Merit Points also count towards the weekly limit of 6,000 Merit Points.

