All Mecha BREAK Mechs and how to get them

Mechs are a central gameplay element in Mecha BREAK, and there’s a variety to choose from. If you want details on all the available Mechs, look no further than our guide below.

Also known as Break Strikers, Mechs in Mecha BREAK come with different weapons, stats, strengths, and weaknesses, so trying them all out to find what works for you is advised if you want to succeed in the battles against both AI enemies and other online players.

All Mecha BREAK Mechs and how to unlock them

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 13 Mechs available in Mecha BREAK, with the first, Alysnes, unlocking at the beginning of the game for free. Shortly after, you’re directed to unlock your second Mech, aka Break Striker, for Matrix Credits—and from this point on, all new Mechs come with a cost.

While there are some similarities between Mechs, each are unique with different strengths and weaknesses. Fortunately, you can try out any Mech before you purchase by using the Trial option, so you don’t need to splash out blindly.

The majority of Mechs are unlocked using Matrix Credit, the common currency type in Mecha BREAK, but some can be unlocked via Corite. The exception is Inferno, which takes around three-weeks of grinding to unlock.

We’ve detailed all the available Mechs below, alongside their stat ratings and unlock cost.

Name Type Solo Combat Team Combat Support Control Mastery Combat Range Air Combat Armor Unlock Cost Alysnes Medium Attacker B D E A D D B N/A Falcon Light Attacker A D C A C A E 3,200 Matrix Credit Tricera Ultra-Heavy Defender D A A D C E A 3,200 Matrix Credit Narukami Light Sniper D B C B A D E 6,800 Matrix Credit Welkin Heavy Brawler B C E B D E B 6,800 Matrix Credit Luminae Light Supporter D A A B D D E 9,400 Matrix Credit Hurricane Ultra-Heavy Defender C B B D C D A 9,600 Matrix Credit Pinaka Medium Supporter D B B D D E C 21,00 Matrix Credit or 210 Corite Aquila Heavy Sniper B C D C B B C 21,00 Matrix Credit or 210 Corite Skyraider Medium Attacker C B D N C A D 45,000 Matrix Credit or 450 Corite Stego Ultra-Heavy Attacker D A B D B E B 45,000 Matrix Credit or 450 Corite Panther Medium Brawler A E E B D E B 68,000 Matrix Credit or 450 Corite Inferno Ultra Heavy Attacler D A E C D D B 18,000 Merit Points

