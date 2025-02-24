Forgot password
All Mecha BREAK Mechs and how to get them

Mecha BREAK has plenty of Mechs to pilot, all with different strengths and weaknesses.
Mechs are a central gameplay element in Mecha BREAK, and there’s a variety to choose from. If you want details on all the available Mechs, look no further than our guide below.

Also known as Break Strikers, Mechs in Mecha BREAK come with different weapons, stats, strengths, and weaknesses, so trying them all out to find what works for you is advised if you want to succeed in the battles against both AI enemies and other online players.

All Mecha BREAK Mechs and how to unlock them

Inferno Striker in Mecha BREAK
Long road ahead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 13 Mechs available in Mecha BREAK, with the first, Alysnes, unlocking at the beginning of the game for free. Shortly after, you’re directed to unlock your second Mech, aka Break Striker, for Matrix Credits—and from this point on, all new Mechs come with a cost.

While there are some similarities between Mechs, each are unique with different strengths and weaknesses. Fortunately, you can try out any Mech before you purchase by using the Trial option, so you don’t need to splash out blindly.

The majority of Mechs are unlocked using Matrix Credit, the common currency type in Mecha BREAK, but some can be unlocked via Corite. The exception is Inferno, which takes around three-weeks of grinding to unlock.

We’ve detailed all the available Mechs below, alongside their stat ratings and unlock cost.

NameTypeSolo CombatTeam CombatSupportControl MasteryCombat RangeAir CombatArmorUnlock Cost
AlysnesMedium AttackerBDEADDBN/A
FalconLight AttackerADCACAE3,200 Matrix Credit
TriceraUltra-Heavy DefenderDAADCEA3,200 Matrix Credit
NarukamiLight SniperDBCBADE6,800 Matrix Credit
WelkinHeavy BrawlerBCEBDEB6,800 Matrix Credit
LuminaeLight SupporterDAABDDE9,400 Matrix Credit
HurricaneUltra-Heavy DefenderCBBDCDA9,600 Matrix Credit
PinakaMedium SupporterDBBDDEC21,00 Matrix Credit or 210 Corite
AquilaHeavy SniperBCDCBBC21,00 Matrix Credit or 210 Corite
SkyraiderMedium AttackerCBDNCAD45,000 Matrix Credit or 450 Corite
StegoUltra-Heavy AttackerDABDBEB45,000 Matrix Credit or 450 Corite
PantherMedium BrawlerAEEBDEB68,000 Matrix Credit or 450 Corite
InfernoUltra Heavy AttaclerDAECDDB18,000 Merit Points
