Category:
Marvel
TCG

New Marvel Snap patch provides a large buff for Omega Red and ‘sideways change’ for Beast

Be prepared to see a lot more of him.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 11:25 am
Three women in armor. One with wings, one wearing a headpiece, and another wearing leather in Marvel Snap
Image via Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap’s monthly patch has gone live for iOS and Android, with PC soon to follow, and it’s got some nice card changes to accompany the new season.

Recommended Videos

Three cards have been changed in the update that was meant to come with the Dark Order season yesterday, with one big winner among the pack. Wolverine villain Omega Red will likely see much more playtime after this buff.

Here’s everything changing in Marvel Snap’s February 2024 patch.

Marvel Snap Feb. 7 patch notes

Omega Red is the biggest winner in today’s update, with a massive text change. Instead of providing four power to other locations while winning his location by 10, he will now provide three power by winning his location at all.

“Omega Red has been on our list to improve for a while,” Second Dinner said. “This rework seeks to simplify the overall function of the card and push on the novelty of its ability to always affect two locations, even when not played in the middle. The incentives are the same–pile your Power onto Omega Red’s location–just a stronger and more elegant execution.”

The other big change comes for Beast and is described as a “sideways change,” meaning it’s not a buff or a nerf but a little bit of both. Beast is now a two/two instead of a three/four, and the cards returned to your hand must now be played on the next turn or they will lose their cost reduction.

“Beast has been a design constraint, as it strengthens 1-Cost cards in two different ways and plays powerfully with other effects, like Falcon,” Second Dinner said. “Previously, we addressed that by moving Beast from two/two to three/four, which was effective for a time. However, today we’re trading that change back to get a more efficient Beast with a time-sensitive discount that better suits the card’s cost. We still want Beast to be a strong card, and we’re optimistic this is overall a mostly ‘sideways’ change for him.”

The only other change in the update was to Helicarrier, which will now fill your hand with random cards as opposed to just adding three random cards.

“Helicarrier hasn’t really found an identity in the game, as the effect is awkward to navigate for decks based on discard or Devil Dinosaur (and using both gets even weirder),” Second Dinner said. “We’re taking the limiter off here to see if an uncapped Helicarrier improves the reward enough to make this a quest worth going on for some decks. At a minimum, Helicarrier should be more exciting to discard now!”

All of the details of today’s patch can be found on Marvel Snap’s website.

related content
Read Article Best Black Swan decks in Marvel Snap
Black Swan in the comics
Category:
Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
Best Black Swan decks in Marvel Snap
David Gealogo David Gealogo Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Marvel Snap’s Black Order season is here—and it’s adding 2 powerful cards on day one
Marvel Snap Black Order artwork
Category:
Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
Marvel Snap’s Black Order season is here—and it’s adding 2 powerful cards on day one
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Thanos and his Black Order take center stage in Marvel Snap’s February season
Marvel Snap Black Order artwork
Category:
Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
Thanos and his Black Order take center stage in Marvel Snap’s February season
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Every card in Marvel Snap | All card Costs, power, and abilities
Marvel Snap CGI trailer
Category:
Marvel
Marvel
Every card in Marvel Snap | All card Costs, power, and abilities
Olivia Richman Olivia Richman and others Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Marvel Snap’s newest OTA update finally changes Spider-Man 2099, re-buffs Luke Cage
Marvel Snap emote artwork 2024
Category:
Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
Marvel Snap’s newest OTA update finally changes Spider-Man 2099, re-buffs Luke Cage
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Black Swan decks in Marvel Snap
Black Swan in the comics
Category:
Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
Best Black Swan decks in Marvel Snap
David Gealogo David Gealogo Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Marvel Snap’s Black Order season is here—and it’s adding 2 powerful cards on day one
Marvel Snap Black Order artwork
Category:
Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
Marvel Snap’s Black Order season is here—and it’s adding 2 powerful cards on day one
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Thanos and his Black Order take center stage in Marvel Snap’s February season
Marvel Snap Black Order artwork
Category:
Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
Thanos and his Black Order take center stage in Marvel Snap’s February season
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Every card in Marvel Snap | All card Costs, power, and abilities
Marvel Snap CGI trailer
Category:
Marvel
Marvel
Every card in Marvel Snap | All card Costs, power, and abilities
Olivia Richman Olivia Richman and others Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Marvel Snap’s newest OTA update finally changes Spider-Man 2099, re-buffs Luke Cage
Marvel Snap emote artwork 2024
Category:
Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
Marvel Snap’s newest OTA update finally changes Spider-Man 2099, re-buffs Luke Cage
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 1, 2024

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.