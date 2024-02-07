New Marvel Snap patch provides a large buff for Omega Red and ‘sideways change’ for Beast

Marvel Snap’s monthly patch has gone live for iOS and Android, with PC soon to follow, and it’s got some nice card changes to accompany the new season.

Three cards have been changed in the update that was meant to come with the Dark Order season yesterday, with one big winner among the pack. Wolverine villain Omega Red will likely see much more playtime after this buff.

Here’s everything changing in Marvel Snap’s February 2024 patch.

Marvel Snap Feb. 7 patch notes

Omega Red is the biggest winner in today’s update, with a massive text change. Instead of providing four power to other locations while winning his location by 10, he will now provide three power by winning his location at all.

“Omega Red has been on our list to improve for a while,” Second Dinner said. “This rework seeks to simplify the overall function of the card and push on the novelty of its ability to always affect two locations, even when not played in the middle. The incentives are the same–pile your Power onto Omega Red’s location–just a stronger and more elegant execution.”

The other big change comes for Beast and is described as a “sideways change,” meaning it’s not a buff or a nerf but a little bit of both. Beast is now a two/two instead of a three/four, and the cards returned to your hand must now be played on the next turn or they will lose their cost reduction.

“Beast has been a design constraint, as it strengthens 1-Cost cards in two different ways and plays powerfully with other effects, like Falcon,” Second Dinner said. “Previously, we addressed that by moving Beast from two/two to three/four, which was effective for a time. However, today we’re trading that change back to get a more efficient Beast with a time-sensitive discount that better suits the card’s cost. We still want Beast to be a strong card, and we’re optimistic this is overall a mostly ‘sideways’ change for him.”

The only other change in the update was to Helicarrier, which will now fill your hand with random cards as opposed to just adding three random cards.

“Helicarrier hasn’t really found an identity in the game, as the effect is awkward to navigate for decks based on discard or Devil Dinosaur (and using both gets even weirder),” Second Dinner said. “We’re taking the limiter off here to see if an uncapped Helicarrier improves the reward enough to make this a quest worth going on for some decks. At a minimum, Helicarrier should be more exciting to discard now!”

All of the details of today’s patch can be found on Marvel Snap’s website.