Marvel Snap’s Black Order season is here—and it’s adding 2 powerful cards on day one

These new cards keep getting stronger.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 02:00 pm
Marvel Snap Black Order artwork
Image via Second Dinner

Another month means it’s time for another new season of Marvel Snap. This means there are new locations, new variants, and, most importantly, two new cards on launch day.

Thanos’ Black Order are the stars of February’s season, joining Ebony Maw to fill out the Mad Titan’s close-knit army generals and confidantes. But on launch day, two of them are already here to shake things up, with three more to come this month.

Marvel Snap players, welcome Black Swan and Supergiant to the game.

Marvel Snap new cards: Black Order

Black Swan MArvel Snap
Play those Infinity stones for free. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Black Swan

  • Card stats: Three energy, five Power
  • Card text: “On Reveal: Until the end of next turn, your 1-Cost cards cost 0.”

Black Swan will immediately give a boon to decks like Thanos, Zoo, and Bounce, which all play a lot of one-cost cards. And as it’s available in the season pass, this card might even singlehandedly revive Hit-Monkey Bounce decks, which were a popular archetype last year.

Thanos is very strong as it currently stands, so the Thanos-themed season adding three cards that immediately help him out may really make the Mad Titan skyrocket to the top of the meta.

Supergiant Marvel Snap
Very sneaky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Supergiant

  • Card stats: Four energy, five Power
  • Card text: “On Reveal: All cards played next turn don’t reveal until the game ends.”

This card is likely to have a large impact on the meta. As a four-cost, Supergiant can be enabled to be played on turn three by Zabu, meaning as early as turn four, those cards can be held off from revealing until the end of the game.

In general, Supergiant is just a strong tech card that can be used to hide cards that you don’t want to reveal until the end, such as Hela, so it could become yet another meta staple.

Supergiant is a Series Five card and will be available in this week’s Spotlight Caches, as well as the Token Shop for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens.

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.