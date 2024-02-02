Category:
Thanos and his Black Order take center stage in Marvel Snap’s February season

Ebony Maw is alone no longer.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Published: Feb 2, 2024 04:10 pm
Marvel Snap Black Order artwork
Image via Second Dinner

Thanos will remain heavy in Marvel Snap’s meta thanks to February’s new season, Black Order.

The Black Order came to life on the big screen in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and now they’re coming to Marvel Snap to assist Thanos and some other popular decks in a big way, as it was revealed in a new developer update on YouTube.

Here’s everything coming in Marvel Snap’s Black Order season this February.

Marvel Snap February 2024 season: Black Order

Marvel Snap Black Order artwork
The gang’s all here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thanos’s army, led by the Black Order, secured the Infinity Stones to enable the snap that was heard through the entire galaxy.

Marvel Snap February 2024 season pass card: Black Swan

Black Swan MArvel Snap
Play those Infinity stones for free. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Black Swan

  • Card stats: Three energy, five Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Until the end of next turn, your 1-Cost cards cost 0.

Black Swan’s ability to play Infinity Stones and other one-cost cards for free will make her a big hit in Zoo and Thanos decks.

Marvel Snap Black Order: New cards

Supergiant Marvel Snap
Very sneaky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Supergiant

  • Card stats: Four energy, five Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: All cards played next turn don’t reveal until the game ends.

The turn-five play potential here is intense, and she can be played on turn three with Zabu to really disrupt the entire game.

Cull Obsidian Marvel Snap
Pure power. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Card stats: Four energy, 10 Power
  • Card text: You can only play this where you have a 1-Cost card.

Thanos’s personal big boy bodyguard can only be played with one-costs, so he makes for another great card in Zoo and Thanos decks.

Corvus Glaive Marvel Snap
Discarders, have fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Card stats: Three energy, five Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Discard 2 cards from your hand to get +1 Max Energy.

Discard decks will be even stronger than they are now, as Corvus will drop two to give you more energy.

Proxima Midnight Marvel Snap
Great synergy with Corvus. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Card stats: Four energy, seven Power
  • Card text: When this is discarded, jumps to your lowest-power location. (that isn’t full)

Corvus’s love and wife, Proxima pairs up with him perfectly in discard decks as a free play if she’s properly discarded.

Marvel Snap Black Order: New locations

New locations in Marvel Snap Black Order
Fun new locales. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Black Vortex: Add a random Infinity Stone to your hand.
  • Sanctuary II: The first card you play here becomes a random 6-Cost card.

Marvel Snap Black Order begins on Feb. 7.

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.