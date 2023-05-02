Nebula, more Guardians of the Galaxy arrive in Marvel Snap’s newest season pass

Five new cards are joining the roster this month.

A new month means a new season in Marvel Snap, and the latest features none other than the fan-favorite Guardians of the Galaxy.

Set to coincide with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. movie this Friday, May 5, in the U.S., the newest season is titled Guardians Greatest Hits and features several of the galactic group’s characters in a variety of ways.

Don't touch that dial—Guardians Greatest Hits—the most radical season of MARVEL SNAP, is coming soon to a screen near you soon! pic.twitter.com/qiob6ONGHZ — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) April 28, 2023

This is quite an exciting season for Marvel Snap, with several solid new cards set to be added throughout the month. The season pass card is Nebula, a solid one-cost card that has the ability to potentially grow in power throughout a match.

The new pass also includes variants for Star-Lord and Gamora, avatars, titles, mystery variants, and several bunches of currencies like Credits, Gold, and Boosters.

Guardians-themed bundles will also be hitting the store, including Chibi variants of all existing Guardians cards, and a pricey bundle centered around The Collector.

The next several weeks in May will include some powerful new cards, as well, featuring some characters connected to the Guardians. Here’s the tentative upcoming schedule for new cards this month, according to data-mined info:

Iron Lad – May 9

Card stats: 4 Energy, 6 Power

4 Energy, 6 Power Card text: On Reveal: Copy the text of your deck’s top card.

Howard the Duck – May 16

Card stats: 1 Energy, 2 Power

1 Energy, 2 Power Card text: Ongoing: Tap this to see the top card of your deck.

High Evolutionary – May 23

Card stats: 4 Energy, 7 Power

4 Energy, 7 Power Card text: At the start of the game, unlock the secret ability of all your cards with no abilities.

The Living Tribunal – May 30

Card stats: 6 Energy, 4 Power

6 Energy, 4 Power Card text: Ongoing: Split your total Power evenly among all locations.

Each week, Snap players can look forward to a new Series Five card on Monday nights along with a weekly patch on Thursdays, offering consistent content to look forward to in the live-service title.

Guardians Greatest Hits runs from May 1 to June 6, when the next season of Marvel Snap begins. Data mines revealed June’s season will tie into the Spider-Verse film coming out next month.