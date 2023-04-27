Marvel Snap’s Nebula: Cost, power, abilities, and variants

Everyone’s favorite bald and blue cyborg has arrived in Marvel Snap. Welcome, Nebula.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Nebula has been wonderfully brought to life by Karen Gillan. The monotone cyborg with a penchant for deadpan humor is a daughter of Thanos, and she can be seen once again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when it releases this year.

To coincide with the release of the movie, Nebula is joining Marvel Snap as the season pass card for the May 2023 season, which is themed all around the Guardians of the Galaxy and their friends and foes, like Nebula, Howard the Duck, and High Evolutionary.

Here’s everything to know about Nebula in Marvel Snap.

Nebula abilities in Marvel Snap

Card stats: 1 Energy, 1 Power

1 Energy, 1 Power Card text: Each turn your opponent doesn’t play a card here, +2 Power. (except the turn you play this)

Nebula is the May 2023 season pass card, joining the game on May 1. She will then become a Series Five card that will drop to Series Four and Series Three later in the year.

This is a card that gets stronger as the game goes on, and it forces the opposition to play a card at her location unless they want her to continue gaining power. This means she will likely work well in a variety of decks.

With this unique ability and costing just one energy, Nebula can fit in any number of decks as a solid overall one-drop card. If she’s in your opening hand, there’s really no reason to not play her off the bat.

As with all one-cost cards, however, she’s instantly countered and destroyed by Killmonger, so you may want to consider pairing her up with Armor or Cosmo to prevent her from being destroyed, allowing you to continue gaining power on her lane throughout the match.

The earlier Nebula is played, the more chance you have to add power to her, so she loses her value the later it gets in the game. She’s a card that you should play as soon as possible.

All Nebula variants in Marvel Snap

Nebula has a handful of variants already within the game files, with several more likely to be added over time. There’s currently variants for Pixel, Baby, Winter Vacation, Dan Hipp, Chibi, and one by comic artist Jen Bartel.