Marvel Snap’s Howard the Duck: Cost, power, abilities, and variants

Iron Man. Spider-Man. The Incredible Hulk. Howard the Duck. Marvel Snap has them all.

Most known for the 1986 film of the same name, Howard the Duck is sort of an alien duck from a planet in another dimension unsurprisingly called Duckworld, which “resembles Earth in an astounding number of ways, including the fact that ducks speak English,” according to Marvel.

Howard doesn’t quite have the superpowers or special abilities of his superhero counterparts in the Marvel universe. But in Marvel Snap, his ability is actually quite handy and could make him a popular pick in decks once he’s released.

Here’s everything to know about Howard the Duck, coming soon to Marvel Snap.

Howard the Duck abilities in Marvel Snap

Card stats: 1 Energy, 2 Power

Howard may soon be finding himself in several different decks in Marvel Snap thanks to his useful utility. He’s going to be a cube-saver, allowing players the ability to know if they have the top deck they need to stay in the game, or if they should retreat and queue up again for another game.

At just one energy, Howard is susceptible to Killmonger, so that’s his main weak point. He only offers two power, but this makes him a candidate to be added to popular decks like Cerebro 2.

In time, though, Howard the Duck may find himself considered a decent Marvel Snap card that, while decks likely can’t or shouldn’t be built around him, he’s worth adding into a variety of decks for his overall usefulness in a variety of situations.

Howard the Duck was data mined to be released in Marvel Snap as a new Series Five card on May 16, 2023.

Howard the Duck variants in Marvel Snap

Image via Snap.fan Image via Snap.fan Image via Snap.fan

So far, just three variants for Howard the Duck were found within Marvel Snap’s game files, but it’s safe to expect many more to be added in the coming months, as is the case with most of the cards in the game.

A favorite is likely to be the Dan Hipp variant, but Patrick Piazzalunga’s Noir Howard the Duck is also awesome. The final variant is Abducted Howard the Duck by artist Eduardo Mello.