2 of Marvel Snap’s most sinister cards just got hit with big nerfs

Marvel Snap’s first try at weekly balance patches should have Spider-Man smiling.

Two members of the nefarious Sinister Six, a villain team-up that’s tortured Spidey for decades, got hit with some pretty significant nerfs today. Both Lizard and Sandman were hit with changes that should immediately lower their play rates.

Our latest OTA balance update is live and we've made four changes to keep things fresh! 🧵



-Shanna

[Previous]

🔵 Cost: 4

🔶 Power: 2

🔹On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to each location.



[New]

🔵 Cost: 4

🔶 Power: 4

🔹On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to each location. — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) April 27, 2023

Related: Start and end dates for all Marvel Snap seasons

Lizard will now lose four total Power if the opposition plays four cards at his location (an increase from three), and Sandman got hit with a two-power nerf to become a five-energy, three-Power card (down from five Power).

Sandman has been running rampant in decks everywhere since a buff last month that brought him up to five Power, making him a mainstay in Electro Ramp decks. This nerf to his Power should make him a bit less appealing.

Lizard is similarly popular due to being a two-energy, five-Power card. While still strong, the hit he takes when the opponent stacks their side of his location should deter people from playing him nearly as much as recently.

In what could become one of the more impactful changes in today’s patch, though, Enchantress has had an increase from four Power to six. Her ability to take down Ongoing cards at her location combined with the increase in Power will likely help her out a ton. Shanna, meanwhile, also got a Power buff from two to four.

Related: Marvel Snap’s latest Series 5 card is great for trolling the opposition’s board

Read on below for the full patch notes from today’s balance changes.

Marvel Snap April 27 patch notes – Sandman nerf

Shanna

Previous

Cost: 4

Power: 2

On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to each location.

New

Cost: 4

Power: 4

On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to each location.

Lizard

Old

Cost: 2

Power: 5

Ongoing: -3 Power if your opponent has 4 cards here.

New

Cost: 2

Power: 5

Ongoing: -4 power if your opponent has 4 cards here.

Sandman

Old

Cost: 5

Power: 5

Ongoing: Players can only play 1 card a turn.

New

Cost: 5

Power: 3

Ongoing: Players can only play 1 card a turn.

Enchantress

Old

Cost: 4

Power: 4

On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location.

New