Marvel Snap’s new season pass card absorbs added power and gives himself even more

Marvel Snap’s newest season has already arrived, bringing some big changes to existing cards and a whole set of new ones, including a new season pass card from the X-Men.

While the highlight of today’s patch for many will likely be the nerfs to some meta cards, the December season’s new season pass card should not be overlooked. Hellfire Gala is here and so, too, is Sebastian Shaw and his ever-growing power.

Here’s everything to know about Marvel Snap’s new season pass card, Sebastian Shaw.

Marvel Snap December 2023 season pass card: Sebastian Shaw

He can get pretty big. Image via Nuverse

Card stats: Three cost, four power

Three cost, four power Card text: “When this card permanently gains Power, gain +2 more Power (wherever this is).”

The character is best known by most for his appearance in the X-Men: First Class movie, where he was portrayed by Kevin Bacon. This card could be bringing home the bacon when paired with the right deck, so it’s one to look into purchasing.

It should go without saying, but Shaw pairs very well with any card that will increase his power. Forge, Okoye, Nakia, Silver Surfer, Nova, Elsa Bloodstone, and more will all increase his power, and he’ll add two more on top of that.

Shaw will be taken down big time by a card like Shadow King, so pairing him up in a lane with Cosmo to prevent On Reveal abilities will be a smart idea for anyone looking to keep his power as high as it can be.

Sebastian Shaw is a Series Five card, so once he comes to the in-game shop, he will be available for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens. It seems like he’s a good purchase in the season pass for $10.

Shaw will be joined by other Hellfire Gala X-Men cards like Blob, Havok, and Selene all throughout the month of December before a new season kicks off in January.