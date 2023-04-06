Marvel Snap April 6 patch notes: All buffs and nerfs

With the continuing rise of the comic and movie-themed card game Marvel Snap, Second Dinner has dropped a new batch of patch notes on April 6, 2023. A handful of cards will receive buffs and nerfs that could possibly affect the current meta in a way.

Here’s everything included in the Marvel Snap patch notes on April 6, including all the buffs and nerfs.

Here are all of the cards that received buffs and nerfs in the latest Marvel Snap update.

Red Skull – Nerfed from being five-cost, 13-Power to five-cost, 12-Power One of the current meta’s most used cards especially in the Shuri deck, Red Skull was nerfed again after receiving its first nerf on March 21. Second Dinner justified that Red Skull’s interaction with Shuri is the factor that makes it a force to be reckoned with. And since this update is more of a hotfix, nerfing Red Skull again is the developer’s “interim adjustment to weaken the Shuri deck just a bit more.”

Sunspot – Nerfed from being one-cost, one-Power to one-cost, zero-Power Second Dinner labeled Sunspot as a strong card. It is a series two card, meaning players will be able to get it even if their Collection Level is still not high. A minor nerf is implemented to it for “impact” decks where Sunspot is mostly used, especially Shuri and Thanos decks.

Shadow King – Buffed from being four-cost, three-Power to three-cost, three-Power A buff for Shadow King was given by Second Dinner to make it stronger after calling the card as something that can” fight back against exactly the kind of thing that Shuri’s doing.”

Sentry – Buffed from being four-cost, eight-Power to four-cost, ten-Power. The Power of Void also went from -8-Power to -10 Power. Second Dinner buffed Sentry to potentially be used on more decks, especially on Junk decks (specifically the combo with Viper).



Second Dinner called the April 6 patch as an OTA or “over the air.” According to them, these are “hotfixes” which will be implemented every Thursday to “represent an improvement” before giving away the major patch every month.

Also, Second Dinner announced that Shuri will be nerfed in one of the next major patches.

April 6 – OTA Balance Updates

For those unaware, “OTA” stands for “over the air” and refers to a hotfix change we’re making to content outside of our usual semi-monthly patch schedule. This week, we’re making four changes in an ongoing effort to encourage a more diverse spread of decks and individual cards being played. To set expectations, this patch won’t cure all the metagame’s ills, but it should represent an improvement until our next, action-packed patch.

Red Skull 5/13 -> 5/12

Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +1 Power.

As our previous patch notes discussed, we last adjusted Red Skull to weaken specifically his interactions with Shuri and Taskmaster. Our goal was to keep his strength otherwise flat or even slightly improved and see how things settled once we’d softened Thanos’s grip on the metagame. We know many players disagreed with that approach, and we’re weighing that feedback as we continue to debate internally how “aggressive” our balance updates should be.

In this case, things settled into an improved metagame, but with decks based around Shuri and Taskmaster still too strong for our liking. We recognize Shuri is clearly the true offender here, and we have a balance change for Shuri ready. However, that change to Shuri needs a patch to be implemented–we can’t make it via OTA. So this is an interim adjustment to weaken the Shuri deck just a bit more. We do expect Shuri to remain viable after this Red Skull tweak, but we don’t want to drastically nerf multiple “innocent” cards when we have an incoming nerf to Shuri herself.

Once that change to Shuri is live, will we revert this or previous Red Skull changes? Maybe, but we’re going to give that some time because we’d rather ensure a larger shift in the metagame.

Sunspot 1/1 -> 1/0

At the end of each turn, gain +1 Power for each unspent Energy.

Sunspot is one of the most heavily-played cards in the game. The why is obvious: he’s strong, he’s in Series 2, and he has powerful synergies with other cards like She-Hulk and Infinaut. The opportunity cost for having him in your deck is also very low, since you only have to have 1 spare Energy on any turn to unlock his strength floor, and the ceiling can be very high.

All of this adds up to solid criteria for a minor nerf, creating space for less-played cards to compete more often for slots in decks. We were curious if nerfing She-Hulk would have any impact on Sunspot, but truthfully we didn’t expect any change and assumed we’d be making this adjustment sooner rather than later. We did evaluate some other changes to Sunspot, but for Series 2 cards we want to retain the elegance of the original design, just a touch weaker. As a default card in both Shuri and Thanos, this change does impact those decks a bit more than others, too.

Shadow King 4/3 -> 3/3

On Reveal: Set all cards here to their original base Power.

Shadow King’s whole purpose is to fight back against exactly the kind of thing that Shuri’s doing, but this card simply released too weak to be a consideration for most decks. We recognize his status as a Series 4 card that’s used to answer powerful decks, rather than fuel them, might limit his potential to impact the metagame. However, we’re happy to just give him this boost and see where things land from there.

Sentry 4/8 – You can’t play this at the right location. On Reveal: Add a -8 Power Void to the right location. -> 4/10 – You can’t play this at the right location. On Reveal: Add a -10 Power Void to the right location.

Sentry’s a card that just hasn’t found a great home yet. While these number changes aren’t an obviously impactful buff, it does increase the potential reward for running Sentry and the potential damage donating your Void with Viper can do. This is just a change we’ve been interested to try out, so we’re making it here.