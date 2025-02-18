Marvel Rivals players agree reaching Lord with this hero is the ‘easiest’

If you’ve been diligently maining Spiderman in Marvel Rivals and just earned his shiny Lord portrait, you may want to take a moment to know what the fandom actually thinks before you flaunt that on your profile.

Recommended Videos

Taking a dig at those who one-tricks the Web Master, one Redditor’s post highlights how easy it’s to get his Lord icon “since every Spiderman player has one,” attracting thousands of nods from the community. Compared to other duelists in Marvel Rivals, Parker has it much easier with the proficiency missions. And considering how most players use him, reaching Lord isn’t a challenge.

Don’t mess with him… oh wait. Image via NetEase Games

If you’re wondering why the player base isn’t particularly appreciative of Spiderman players, well, there are multiple reasons.

As multiple comments in the thread shared, most Parker “mains” tend to bait their teammates and ignore the objective, only to secure the most pointless kills in a match. It’s great that you manage to get those quirky kills by pulling unsuspecting enemies off the map multiple times. We agree it’s fun. But can you please play for the point? You can’t really win if you don’t.

Unsurprisingly, many players collectively agreed on how inconsistent (and useless) Spiderman one-tricks can be. “We had a 1 trick spiderman today that went 15-11 and our Psylocke went 45-4. We won but holy shit! Spiderman OTPs are the worst,” one player shared and sadly, we’ve been through the same.

To top it off, Parker’s kit isn’t really damage-heavy when compared to other duelists in Marvel Rivals. But his ultimate can be devastating, especially when the enemies get caught in a cluster. When timed and placed well, you can clear an entire mission area with it. But it doesn’t really help when you’re only being useful once or twice in a round. “Folks played him for 20 just to only get kills using the ultimate,” one particularly relatable comment reads.

As a Strategist main, I have a hard time trying to please duelists in Marvel Rivals anyway. But things get much worse if I’ve to deal with a cocky Spiderman who firmly believes I’m responsible for keeping track of his flanks and medical needs.

While his damage output isn’t high, Spiderman isn’t really a weak duelist. His kit can be incredible if you know how to play to his strengths while prioritizing the team’s needs.

Being one of the most annoying dive characters in Marvel Rivals, Parker has the potential to break through the mightiest defense and escape just as easily when needed. You can pair him up with Venom to wreak havoc on the enemy team. The key is to pay attention to your team’s positioning and remember the objective of the match while getting creative. Even if you fail to secure kills as Spiderman, you can still offer massive value to your team by simply keeping the enemy backline distracted.

At the end of the day, you’ll always find baiters—who play to inflate their stats and not for the objective—as long as you’re stuck in low and mid Elo of Marvel Rivals’ ranked ladder. This isn’t just Spiderman’s fault: He’s just easier to level up in proficiency.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy