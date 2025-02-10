Marvel Rivals players agree healer ults are overrated—this ability is much better

Some healers in Marvel Rivals have extremely powerful ultimate abilities which can help your team overcome difficult odds, but players believe these superheroes are losing their relevance in teamfights.

Recommended Videos

Marvel Rivals players on Reddit are sharing their views on Strategists, and specifically those with healing ultimates, stating that their high-impact ults are ”predictably timed, and obvious,” which allows players to just wait them out and save their firepower to counter them easily in matches. Shifting the tides of a match with just a Strategist ult is not that easy and may require something out of the box. That’s where Rocket Racoon’s iconic B.R.B. ability comes in.

Place the B.R.B. and watch your allies come back into the fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“It can be placed more often and to resurrect a tank or diver going for a trade, and immediately swing the teamfight in your favor,” a player said, showcasing the diverse ways to use the ability, which immediately resurrects one of your allies who dies within 50m of range.

Your Vanguards are probably your best bet to revive from the frontline as they carry the momentum of your fights, but you can also use it to get a Duelist back into action to deal more damage to your enemies than normal. It can be a get-out-of-jail-free card for dive superheroes like Spider-Man, Black Panther, or others who want to get into the enemies’ faces and disrupt their plans.

The B.R.B., once placed, retains its position while producing armor packs for everyone as well. It breaks after an ally uses it to resurrect themselves, and puts the ability on a 45-second cooldown for Rocket Racoon. The cooldown can be avoided if Rocket picks up the ability to place it in a different area, making it convenient to carry around as well.

While the B.R.B. ability is very powerful, it does have its downsides as well. The most obvious drawback is that the ability can be destroyed by enemies, putting it on its cooldown without getting its full use. Rocket needs to place it inside a building or risk keeping it in the open and vulnerable to damage. Allies that respawn using the ability can also be sitting ducks, which might make it harder for players to come back into the action.

Having said that, Rocket Racoon is definitely one of the weaker Strategists in Marvel Rivals, but his useful utility makes him one of a kind. His resurrection ability might let him compete with Luna Snow or Mantis, but he can’t match up to Adam Warlock’s ultimate, which instantly revives the whole team in a location instead of just one player.

Since the B.R.B. is just one ability, Rocket Racoon has other ways to be useful in teamfights, delivering strong firepower buffs to his team and helping them pack a punch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy