Marvel Rivals players agree only one hero deserves a 5-star difficulty rating

Each of Marvel Rivals’ 35 heroes has their own official difficulty rating, with the most complex being five stars. There are a few characters with that note, but players argue that only one of them deserves it.

One player proposed swapping Black Panther and Psylocke’s difficulty ratings in a post on Reddit on Feb. 6, which would give the king of Wakanda to having a five-star rating. However, in the discussion that came out of it, most players agreed that the only hero who currently deserves five-star difficulty is no other than your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

He’s a tough one to learn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“To be honest with Spider-Man being five-star, anyone else should be at most four stars. That shit is stupidly hard,” the top comment reads. Many others agreed, noting the mechanical skill required to play the character well, as well as the map knowledge and understanding he requires in order to get in and out of fights quickly, frequently looking to flank and take out squishy characters.

This conversation caused a lot of players to praise NetEase’s design of Peter Parker. The character could have been easily simplified to appeal to the casual playerbase or younger fans. However, NetEase instead decided to stay true to his abilities and playmaking gameplay, even if it made him the hardest character to play.

“Spider-Man is extremely iconic and everyone knows he’s about agility and cleverness,” one player summed up. “They could disregard authenticity for making him accessible. I don’t play Spidey and I don’t want to, but I applaud the devs for choosing the route that made him Spider-Man.”

At least Spidey is true to his comic book abilities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spider-Man’s gameplay in Marvel Rivals is about finding opportunities to go in, deal some damage, hopefully take someone down in the meantime, and leave the fight safety—all in a span of a few seconds. It’s harder than it sounds, and anyone who has ever tried playing Spidey knows it, so it’s unsurprising to see players agree on his difficulty.

However, despite his complexity, it looks like many players got a hang of him. Currently, Spider-Man has a 50.48 percent win rate in Competitive on PC, according to Marvel Rivals official data. For a hero that’s arguably the hardest to learn, that’s a decent win rate.

