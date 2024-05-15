Marvel Rivals Dawn of Legends tournament dates, prize pool and more

If your hands are itching for some competitive action in Marvel Rivals, you don’t have to wait much further, as the developers are hosting the Dawn of Legends tournament.

Once you’ve got your hands on Marvel Rivals’ closed alpha codes, you can invite your friends to join the fray, build up a six-man faction to participate in the Dawn of Legends tournament, and take a slice of the prize pool. While the game’s only been out for a few days, new strategies can be used to spice up the tournament, as there are no underdogs or favorites, and everybody shares an equal chance of winning it all.

Here’s everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals’ Dawn of Legends tournament.

How to sign up for the Marvel Rivals Dawn of Legends tournament

Factions are a way to enter tournaments. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, when writing this piece, the Marvel Rivals Dawn of Legends tournament’s signups are closed, and the open qualifiers are ongoing.

However, if you couldn’t make a faction due to a technical error on May 14, the developers have posted a survey on their official Discord server. The survey can be filled out before 7pm CT on May 15 to get an entry to the tournament’s open qualifiers.

Marvel Rivals Dawn of Legend tournament dates and prize pool

The tournament is going to be full of new strategies. Image via NetEase

The Marvel Rivals Dawn of Legends has three phases:

Registrations from May 10-13: You need to reach a competitive rank of Silver three to qualify for making a faction and joining it.

You need to reach a competitive rank of Silver three to qualify for making a faction and joining it. Open Qualifiers from May 14-16: Teams can play up to six best-of-one matches and can qualify for the main knockout stage based on their points.

Teams can play up to six best-of-one matches and can qualify for the main knockout stage based on their points. Knockout Stage from May 17 to 19: The last 64 teams ultimately fight to reach the finals and win it all.

After fighting it out in the knockout stage, the top teams will share a prize pool of $22,500. The Marvel Rivals Dawn of Legends tournament champion takes $10,000, while the runner-ups take $5,000. Third place secures $2,500 and the fourth place team takes $1,000.

Teams who secure the top 16 spots in the tournament will also take home a part of the prize money.

Where to watch the Dawn of Legends tournament in Marvel Rivals

Always keep an eye on the Marvel Action. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you couldn’t make it to the closed alpha, don’t worry. You can still catch the best teams of Marvel Rivals fighting it out for the tournament on their official Twitch channel.

If you want to make it to the next beta stage of the game, you can follow our guide here.

