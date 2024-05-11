Marvel Rivals: How to change your Faction emblem

You will no doubt stick with the default Marvel Rivals Faction emblem in a rush to play the game, but we’re here to let you know if you should err on the side of caution.

As expected, Marvel Rivals is a heck of a dopamine rush as you battle a team of superheroes using your own team of superheroes. Many are getting to live lifelong dreams of utilizing their favorite heroes in combat, and while NetEase’s shooter bears a certain resemblance to Overwatch 2—it stands on its own two feet.

There’s a ton of characters to choose from, team-up abilities, and even a competitive mode; however, we’re here to analyze Factions and the nature of emblems.

Can you change your Faction emblem in Marvel Rivals?

Maybe soon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the time being, it doesn’t look like you can change your Faction emblem in Marvel Rivals, and once you’ve made your decision, you have to stick with it.

My best guess is Faction emblems aren’t top of the list when it comes to Marvel Rivals‘ priorities. As you can see above, we have the default emblem we chose in the closed alpha, but we seem to be permanently consigned to this emblem.

Understandably, monitoring the infrastructure of Marvel Rivals and checking for gameplay imbalances are higher in the pecking order right now. If enough players complain or provide feedback about emblems, the feature will surely be added to the alpha—if it wasn’t going to be already.

If Marvel Rivals does change up the status of Faction emblems, we’ll update this guide with more information. For now, check out how to unlock Scarlet Witch’s Moonlit Witch skin.

