Marvel Rivals codes and how to redeem them (December 2024)

Marvel Rivals is here, and like many free-to-play titles, it offers a series of codes for players to unlock exclusive freebies, such as skins or currency.

A handful of codes are buzzing around the community, but finding where to redeem one can be tricky for new players or seasoned veterans who have never used a code before. The game poorly shows you where to go and what to do, so let’s fix that for you.

All Marvel Rivals codes

Skins galore await you with these codes. Remix by Dot Esports

nwarh4k3xqy — Iron Man Armor Model 42 skin (valid until March 5, 2025)

When more codes become available, we will update this article. Currently, only one code is available for a free Iron Man skin as a promotional bonus for the game’s launch.

How to redeem codes in Marvel Rivals

To redeem codes in Marvel Rivals, launch the game, go to the main menu, and follow these steps.

Find the cog icon in the top right corner that opens Settings in the main menu. From the Settings menu, select Bundle Code Input the code into the freshly opening sub-menu and press Use If the code is correct, you will automatically be shown the item you unlocked

Every code is case-sensitive, so ensure you correctly have caps and other inputs. You can copy and paste the codes above, which should work perfectly fine.

Codes also have an expiry date or limited uses, so some of the codes above might only be useable for a specific time. If a code doesn’t work, it likely means it’s no longer available or has met its quota. So be warned.

These Bundle codes are also not to be confused with Assemble codes, which are entirely separate. Assemble codes are a type of code you can share with friends or vice versa that earn free currency called Units when you invite new players. You can spend these on costumes. You get 300 Credits for each person who reaches level 10 using the code.

