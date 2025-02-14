If there’s Wolverine, where is Deadpool? This is likely a question that has crossed the minds of several fans when Marvel Rivals revealed its initial roster of heroes. Well, we’ve got the answer to your question.

One of Marvel’s most-loved mutants, Deadpool is a funny-but-complicated hero. He possesses excellent combat skills courtesy of his experience with the armed forces. Thanks to a gruesome experiment he was put through, he can weirdly regenerate himself from the smallest fragments of his body. Imagine how creative NetEase can get with such an exciting character design from the comics.

If you’re wondering whether Deadpool is coming to Marvel Rivals or not, here’s the answer you’re looking for.

Is Deadpool coming to Marvel Rivals? Potential release window

Bold and funny. Image via Marvel Entertainment

While there’s no official confirmation, it seems inevitable. If we were to consider just his popularity among comic book and movie nerds, NetEase would likely not let go of this tremendous opportunity to push the franchise’s success. Also, we’ve already got a ton of official teasers, which are enough reasons to believe that Deadpool may show up in Marvel Rivals soon.

For starters, we’ve already got Wolverine, who has an iconic love-hate friendship with Deadpool. There’s an Epic “Deadpool & Wolverine” outfit for Wolverine too, and it comes wrapped up with some signature cosmetics to remind us of the duo’s adventure in the hit 2024 movie. We can draw a pretty strong conclusion about Deadpool’s launch from such exciting teasers.

While the anticipation rises with each passing day, it’s difficult to predict when Deadpool may drop in Marvel Rivals. Leaks suggest NetEase is planning to add a bunch of new heroes to the roster. Deadpool may arrive as early as season two, or make a late debut in other seasons to come this year.

At the time of writing, the hero shooter franchise is in the process of welcoming the full Fantastic Four roster as the first set of new playable characters since its initial launch. Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman joined the band with season one’s first half, while Human Torch and The Thing will arrive in the second half of the season on Feb. 21.

Deadpool’s unique design can make for a lethal Duelist hero who wields an on-point pistol like Winter Soldier’s and a stylish katana as a melee weapon. He’ll also likely sport his regenerative healing power in his abilities. Maybe an ultimate that grants his life back from a fragment of his body? The developer surely has a lot of room to make a fun hero out of him.

