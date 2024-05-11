How to fix ‘Local Time is out of sync with the server’ error in Marvel Rivals

You safely made it to one of Marvel Rivals’ testing stages, but an error named “Local Time is out of sync with the server” stands in your way. While this error may sound mysterious, it has an easy fix.

I was also among the unlucky players who received the “Local Time is out of sync with the server” error in Marvel Rivals during the game’s May 2024 Alpha test. Considering I live in a non-USA time zone, I instantly thought of a quick fix that turned out to work.

How do you fix the “Local Time is out of sync with the server” error in Marvel Rivals?

To fix the “Local Time is out of sync with the server” error in Marvel Rivals, you need to change your PC’s time zone to USA.

There are a couple of time zones in the USA, so I recommend testing out all of them.

Click on the Windows button at the bottom part of your desktop.

Choose Settings and select Time and Language.

Click on the Time Zone and pick a city from the USA in a UTC minus five, six, seven, or eight-time zone. I chose New York, which is in the Eastern Time Zone (ET.)

After changing your time zone to a city in the USA, your local time will be in sync with Marvel Rivals’ servers, and the error will disappear.

What causes the “Local Time is out of sync with the server” error in Marvel Rivals?

The “Local Time is out of sync with the server error” in Marvel Rivals occurs because of time zone mismatches with your PC and the game’s servers. Typically, such differences shouldn’t impact players, but Marvel Rivals developers could have forgotten to instruct their servers to ignore these anomalies.

NetEase is likely to permanently fix this error in upcoming patches as Marvel Rivals moves toward its full release and future alpha and beta tests.

