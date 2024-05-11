How to connect Marvel Rivals to Discord and earn future test access

Marvel Rivals‘ closed alpha test began on May 10 and you can earn access to future test events by connecting your in-game account to Discord—and we’ll tell you exactly how to do so.

By connecting your Marvel Rivals account to Discord, you unlock several bonuses, including more chat channels to discuss the game with fellow testers, rewards “beyond virtual items,” and, most importantly, access to future tests.

If you want to ensure you have a spot secured for future tests in Marvel Rivals by connecting your account to Discord, you can find all the details you need here.

How to connect Marvel Rivals to Discord

Easy done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To connect Marvel Rivals to Discord, you must have access to the closed alpha, as you cannot connect your accounts outside of the game. Fear not, though, as this feature is expected to be available in future tests and beyond.

If you have access to Marvel Rivals, follow these steps:

Hit ESC on your keyboard while in the in-game lobby.

Select ‘Community” from the menu that appears.

Copy the invite code from the pop-up.

Open the Marvel Rivals official Discord channel.

Access the ‘In-Game-Binding’ channel on Discord.

Click ‘Verify’ and paste your invite code from Marvel Rivals.

Once the above steps are completed, you will immediately gain access to additional channels on the Marvel Rivals Discord and a message will appear in-game that confirms you have linked your Discord account successfully.

As a bonus reward, you will earn 200 Units, which can be used to purchase new Costumes, Items, and more in the store. However, remember that any progress you make does not transfer to the full release of Marvel Rivals.

