How old is Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals?

Peni Parker is one of the Vanguard characters you can play in Marvel Rivals, she isn’t one of the mainstream heroes from the Marvel universe and she sticks out as one of the youngest characters in the hero shooter.

What is Peni Parker’s age in Marvel Rivals?

A child is indeed fighting Doom. Screenshot via Marvel Entertainment YouTube

There isn’t a confirmed answer for how old Peni Parker is in Marvel Rivals, but we can base her age on her Marvel Comics version. She is 14 years old in the Edge of Spider-Verse, where she was first introduced. She might be a bit older in the game, but by her appearance, we’re guessing she’s still a teenager, so she probably isn’t much older than 15 or 16 years old.

She is much younger than the other heroes in the Marvel Rivals roster, but her age isn’t strange when compared to the original Spider-Man—Peter Parker was 15 years old when he lost his Uncle Ben and became a superhero. In Peni Parker’s case, her dad died when she was only nine and she later inherited his project, the SP//dr suit, at 14.

The Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals, who Peni can participate in a Team-up ability with if a Venom is on their squad, seems to be an adult. His voice and body shape resemble someone older than Peni.

Who created Peni Parker?

You probably know the creator. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Peni Parker was created by Gerard Way, the lead singer of My Chemical Romance and the creator of The Umbrella Academy comic book series. They created the Peni Parker character for the Spider-Verse comic series and used Japanese mecha anime—especially Neon Genesis Evangelion—as inspiration.

She was born in Tokyo, the pilot suit SP//dr is inspired by Plugsuits, and several of her friends and classmates are references to characters from mecha animes such as Dirty Pair and Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann.

This character gained more notoriety after appearing in Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse animated movies, but she has already appeared in an episode of Ultimate Spider-Man and is a playable character in several Marvel games, including Marvel Snap.

