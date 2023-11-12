Gambit’s destructive power takes all 3 locations in brutal Marvel Snap play

In Marvel Snap, gaining as much Power as possible in your locations is the main strategy players use to win since you need to outpower your opponent in at least two locations. This can come in many forms, including the dangerous Gambit play.

For those who are not familiar, Gambit is a three-cost, three-Power card that destroys a random card from your opponent’s locations in exchange for discarding a card. His card-destructing ability is a control effect that can turn into an offensive bonus. Gambit’s ability can already be gamechanging on its own, but some cards can bring out the best of him, especially in mass-destructing the opponent’s setups.

Gambit’s full potential as a destructive force in Marvel Snap was displayed player Crow-Playful on Oct. 12. In the play, Gambit was used to destroy a card; not once, not even twice, but 12 times, which completely left the opponent with nothing. This became possible because of a famous setup that can spam On Reveal abilities: Wong, Onslaught, and Mystique.

Wong has an Ongoing ability to trigger all On Reveal abilities where he is placed twice. As for Onslaught, he can double the Ongoing effects of all the cards set in the same location. Mystique copies an Ongoing ability of the last card played. Playing Gambit with all of those three cards mentioned can already spell doomsday for the opponent, assuming the player has enough cards in their hand to activate his ability.

This time around, it became a reality because of Swarm.

Every time you discard Swarm, it just goes back to its user’s hand, but with an extra copy and zero cost. The Wong, Onslaught, and Mystique setup alongside Swarm in the player’s hand paved the way for Gambit to trigger his ability 12 times, forming some sort of a loop until all the opponent’s cards are destroyed.

This made the player the obvious winner of this particular Marvel Snap match after the very unlucky opponent had nothing left in any of their locations.

Related This Marvel Snap play shows how painful Legion can be to Destroy deck users

The post already garnered more than 400 upvotes from fans, as well as some comments from other users because of how powerful the play became. “I always love [it] when I see this combo. I call it Machine Gun Funk,” one user said.

Indeed, there are a ton of ways players can win in Snap. In this player’s case, it was a perfect setup to unleash Gambit’s potential as a very destructive combo centerpiece.