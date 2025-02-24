Best Marvel Rivals team comps for Competitive

If you’re wondering what an ideal Marvel Rivals team composition looks like, look no further. Picking the right heroes is crucial to increasing your win rate and ranking faster, so we have everything you need to choose the perfect team comps for your Marvel Rivals games.

To begin with, here are the things you need to consider while building a Marvel Rivals team comp:

The map The mode: Convergence, Convoy, or Domination Your enemy team’s mindset Team-ups

For example, some heroes do great in closely packed spaces, while others are more suited to taking ranged fights. Some heroes are great for moving objectives, while others are particularly strong for stationary objectives. Like other hero shooters, you can change your hero in the middle of a round, letting you dynamically adapt to your enemy’s plan.

That said, some team compositions are versatile enough to work in every scenario—and we’ve listed the top ones below.

8 best Marvel Rivals team comps in season 1.5

1) Venom, Peni Parker, Spiderman, Punisher, Rocket Racoon, Cloak & Dagger

The Parkers and Symbiote. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From killer team-ups to map flexibility, this team comp has everything. You can make it work in all modes and on every map.

Venom and Spiderman are excellent dive heroes who can keep the enemy backline on their toes. Peni Parker, on the other hand, is great at countering dive heroes—so she can protect the team’s defense and hold down a site with her traps. She can also go aggressive with her mines and support the front liners. Venom gives Spiderman and Peni Parker a strong buff with the “Touch of Klyntar” team-up, which lets the Parkers convert symbiotes into explosive spikes.

Tip: adapt, DOn’t be stubborn I can’t emphasize this enough: Players need to learn the importance of adaptation in this game. Try to figure out your enemy’s plan and switch to a different hero to counter it. For example, if they have a lot of dive heroes and are constantly taking down your healers, pick anti-dive heroes like Namor, Punisher, and Peni Parker.

Punisher and Rocket Racoon share one of the strongest team-ups in Marvel Rivals: Ammo Overload. With Venom and Spiderman focusing on the enemy backline, you’d need a strong backline to protect your team too. And Punisher is excellent at that job. Both Racoon and Cloak & Dagger are S-tier healers, so this team comp should be able to fulfill all your healing requirements.

2) Thor, Captain America, Wolverine, Starlord, Mantis, Adam Warlock

The Guardian trio. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Do you want to make the enemy team’s life miserable? Or do you prefer pushing into your enemy’s face instead of holding down a point? This team comp is exactly what you need in your Marvel Rivals games.

With the Voltaic Union team-up activated, the Thor-Captain America duo is already a menace to the enemy team’s support heroes. Add an anti-Vanguard Wolverine, and you will have the best dive comp you can get in Marvel Rivals. You just can’t go wrong with this combination, but you need a good backline yourself.

I suggest going for the Starlord, Adam Warlock, and Mantis trio, which activates the useful Guardian Revival team-up. Starlord is a powerful and flexible Duelist who can either join Thor, Captain, and Wolverine’s cause or simply chill with the backline to tackle an ambush. Mantis and Warlock are both damage-heavy Strategists, well-equipped to deal with enemies pouncing at them. In fact, Mantis can follow the dive frontline and give them the healing and damage boosts they need. And if and when things go wrong, Warlock’s powerful “BORN AGAIN” can bring everyone back into action right away.

3) Groot, Peni Parker, Magik, Hela, Cloak & Dagger, Loki

Love these two together. Image via NetEase Games

If you prefer a defensive approach with just a sprinkle of aggression, this team comp is built to work in your favor.

Starting with the tanks, I’ve found the Groot and Peni Parker combo extremely strong in most scenarios, especially when defending a point. Considering you’re running on a timer to victory, there’s little to no counter to Groot blocking the enemy with his tough walls and Peni Parker tackling the rest with her Spider Nest and mines. It’s an easy win with these two, really.

To support them, however, you’d need a good combination of Duelists and Strategists. Hela and Magik add both melee and ranged power to your side, greatly helping Groot and Peni Parker stand their ground. Cloak & Dagger and Loki are both incredibly versatile Strategists, featuring a variety of abilities to support their team.

Hela and Loki also share the pretty useful Ragnarok Rebirth team-up, which instantly resurrects Loki if Hela lands a final hit on an enemy—or grants him bonus health if he’s alive.

4) Magneto, Groot, Scarlet Witch, Winter Soldier, Rocket Racoon, Jeff The Land Shark

Boost the greatsword. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This comp option features three team-ups and is perfect for the Scarlet Witch or Magneto mains out there. While playing either of them on their own can make you feel limited, the father-daughter duo shares one of the game’s most powerful team-ups. Wanda infuses Magneto’s greatsword with Chaos Energy, boosting its damage output while enjoying a 10 percent damage boost herself.

With Scarlet Witch and Magneto on your side, I recommend bringing Groot to the battle. With decent damage output and lots of annoying walls, Groot is the perfect sidekick here. He can trap enemies and let Scarlet Witch and Magneto do the rest of the work.

Scarlet Witch isn’t useful in ranged fights, so make sure you include a hero like Winter Soldier to balance it out. With Rocket Racoon, the ex-Hydra confidante becomes unstoppable, thanks to their unlimited ammo team-up. Lastly, bring cute Jeff to the party. He can ride on Groot’s shoulders to reduce incoming damage.

5) Dr. Strange, Hulk, Iron Man, Psylocke, Luna Snow, and Cloak & Dagger

Fun games ahead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is another highly aggressive (and fun) team comp option for players who lack patience.

Dr. Strange is arguably the best Vanguard hero in Marvel Rivals. When paired with Hulk, he gains a gamma radiation boost on his dark magic release, making him even more potent. Now, add Iron Man, who gains a gamma buff on his Armor Overdrive with Hulk, to this mix—and you have the perfect trio.

To fill up the rest of this team, I recommend Psylocke, who’s excellent at flanking due to her assassin-type kit. Luna Snow can attach her Share The Stage aura to Psylocke to passively heal her when she’s away ambushing enemies. Besides, Snow and Cloak & Dagger is an excellent Strategist duo. Together, they can effortlessly keep Hulk, Dr. Strange, and Iron Man alive and offer support in their aggressive ventures.

6) The Thing, Wolverine, Human Torch, Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, and Cloak & Dagger

Warm them up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This comp features the entire Fantastic Four cast and is guaranteed to make you “feel fantastic” in an aggressive setup.

Invisible Woman’s presence gives The Thing, Human Torch, and Mister Fantastic the opportunity to tap into psionic energy, granting them damage resistance and bonus health. Wolverine may not seem like a natural fit here, but hear me out: Like Hulk, The Thing can also hurl Wolverine forward, helping his dive potential. I can’t think of a better team comp for those of you who want to emotionally damage your enemies, too.

You always want a secondary healer on your team, and who’s better than Cloak & Dagger? I say, no one.

7) Groot, Iron Fist, Starlord, Namor, Luna Snow, and Adam Warlock

While I’m not a fan of the controversial one-three-two team comp in Marvel Rivals, this one can work wonders in a Convergence or Convoy game if you’re on the attack side. You’d have to maintain a balanced playstyle where Iron Fist and Starlord focus on ambushing the backline while the rest of the team focus on taking the objective.

Tip: ALWays try to go 2-2-2 Nothing’s more tried-and-tested than the 2-2-2 team comp: two Vanguards, two Duelists, and two Strategists. While a couple of suggestions on this list include quirky lineups, they only work if the team is coordinated. If you queue solo or only with a duo or trio, you may want to stick to the proven 2-2-2 style.

Groot would need to keep putting down walls to block damage as the team makes its way to the objective or advances the vehicle. Ideally, Starlord and Iron Fist should focus on flanking the enemy and taking down defensive deploys like a Punisher turret or a Peni Parker setup. Namor can support Groot and protect the team’s backline. Lastly, both Luna Snow and Adam Warlock should focus on keeping Groot and Namor alive. This team comp also activates three strong team-ups: Namor and Luna Snow, Luna Snow and Iron Fist, and Starlord and Adam Warlock.

While I’d always recommend having two Vanguards on your team, a one Vanguard comp may work just as well when you’re attacking and escorting a vehicle. It gives you the opportunity to pick three Duelists, making your team very damage-heavy and perfect for an aggressive approach.

8) Hulk, Dr. Strange, Moonknight, Cloak & Dagger, Invisible Woman, and Mantis

Last but not least on this list, here’s another odd yet potent team comp for you featuring three Strategists. When used to its fullest potential, this lineup will likely make your enemies consider quitting the match, especially if it’s a Convoy game.

Hulk and Dr. Strange boost each other with the gamma team-up, making a solid Vanguard duo. Strange’s kit is quite flexible, so he can act as a pseudo-Duelist and function as a Vanguard, depending on the situation. Moonknight is a defensive Duelist, but he can deal devastating damage with his ankhs in place.

Now, coming to the interesting part, Hulk, Strange, and Moonknight get constant healing and damage boosts from Mantis, Cloak & Dagger, and Invisible Woman. They also get a lot of support utilities from these three. Ideally, the enemy team will never be able to kill them, making it an excellent defensive setup.

