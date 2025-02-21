After Fantastic Four, Marvel Rivals players need another family of misfits

Human Torch and The Thing completed the First Family in Marvel Rivals on Feb. 21. Now, players want another group of misfits to be fully together in the game.

Recommended Videos

That family of misfits is obviously none other than the Guardians of the Galaxy. Players discussed their hopes for having Gamora and Drax the Destroyer in the game on Reddit on Feb. 21 so that the original MCU Guardians are complete. The conversation was sparked after one fan said that they should have a Team-up ability, similarly to how Fantastic Four all have one now that Johnny and Ben are added.

Let’s complete the Guardians. Image via NetEase

“People will be able to run a full Guardians of the Galaxy team. They might even have a team-up bonus if all six are present,” the post reads. The lineup would be Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, and Mantis (who are all already part of the game) along with Gamora and Drax. They also proposed how Gamora and Drax should be a Duelist and Vanguard, respectively, which would give the team a classic two-two-two composition.

However, in the Marvel Comics, there were different iterations of Guardians of the Galaxy. Some alternate members include Venom, Thor, Iron Man, The Thing, and of course Adam Warlock, who even joins the roster by the end of MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy Volume Three. Some Marvel Rivals players think NetEase can already include a unique Team-up for space’s protective misfits.

You could complete a variant of Guardians roster already, if you’d like. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“I mean, they already can. Groot, Rocket, Mantis, Adam, Star-Lord and Thor,” one top comment reads. However, having a Team-up for three healers seems terrifying, especially with two Vanguards on their side.

The idea of these vast Team-ups is exciting, but could easily break the game’s balance. On the other hand, NetEase is aiming to add two heroes per season, and the list of expected characters based on leaks is already big enough to last for the next few years. Nevertheless, seeing the full Guardians lineup would be fun, and hopefully it can some day happen.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy