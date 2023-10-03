Super Mario RPG to return with nostalgic feature for fans of original game

Check this out if you're a fan of the soundtrack.

Fans of the original Super Mario RPG will be thrilled to learn that the game’s Switch version will have a feature that allows players to switch between the newly-arranged music and the game’s original soundtrack.

On Oct. 3, Nintendo U.K. shared the news, astounding fans with the amount of love being poured into this remake. Between all of the Mario RPG rereleases and the “Geno for Smash” campaigns, Super Mario RPG has maintained relevance despite its original release in 1996. As such, it’s really quite touching that Nintendo is taking this remake seriously instead of simply porting it.

Swap between newly-arranged music and the original Super NES soundtrack in #SuperMarioRPG for #NintendoSwitch!



After clearing the game, listen to your favourites freely in the Sound Player.

The SNES tracks sound so clean compared to the SNES release, while still maintaining the energy and soul from the originals. Meanwhile, the new arrangements offer a more atmospheric sensation that will certainly help to immerse the player more into the world.

Whichever soundtrack speaks more to you, you’re sure to get the most out of your auditory experience with this game. Just be sure to give each type a listen whenever you reach a new track.

The newly-arranged soundtrack is almost guaranteed to be full of bangers. Yoko Shimomura—composer for the original Super Mario RPG—is returning to compose for the remake as well. This is particularly exciting because the title is full of iconic tracks that have been popularized with remixes over the decades, including “Forest Maze” and “Culex Theme.” Having these remastered tracks with new arrangements, nearly 30 years after the original, is sure to attract plenty of new musical talent from Nintendo fans.

The Super Mario RPG remake launches on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 17.

