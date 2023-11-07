Mario Wonder players are finishing completionist runs three times faster than you

Super Mario Bros. Wonder speedrunners have already found ways to trim completionist runs down to less than six hours, which is three times faster than what the average players are taking.

Nintendo released Mario Wonder for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 20 and as time passes, speedrunners have figured out ways to finish the game as quickly as possible as they come up with new strategies. The completionist run is trickier because as the name indicates, players have to collect all Wonder Seeds, all 10 Purple Coins, all Top of Flagpoles, all Badges, and all Standees.

An average Mario Wonder player takes 17 hours and 44 minutes to finish a completionist run, according to HowLongToBeat, but two players—Sailo and P4ntz—are defying the odds.

Both players pulled a completionist Mario Wonder run in less than six hours, according to Speedrun.com. Though Speedrun.com currently lists Sailo’s five-hour and 37-minute run as the No. 1, the German player beat his own record on Nov. 4 with a five-hour and 25-minute run.

Mario games, even the older ones, still have an active speedrunning community, so I won’t be surprised when players inevitably find new ways to finish Mario Wonder even faster in the months and years to come.

While the completionist record for Mario Wonder is currently Sailo’s five-hour and 25-minute speedrun, players are managing to beat the game at any percentage in nearly just one hour and a half, according to Speedrun.com.

To beat the game fast, players need a great understanding of the mechanics and abuse all glitches and exploits possible. The community recently found a glitch, for example, that allows you to skip half the game. While I’m not an enthusiast of speedrunning through games, I respect the hassle these players go through to pursue the world record.