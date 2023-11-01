Mario Wonder players discover a glitch that skips half the game

Super Mario Bros. Wonder players have discovered a glitch where you can make the second character spawn outside the overworld bounds and skip entire worlds.

YouTuber Icay uploaded a video on Oct. 30 showcasing how to trigger the glitch in several different locations in the game.

To trigger the glitch, one player takes control of the camera while the other player needs to spawn outside the overworld bounds, which allows them to walk outside the beaten path and skip quite a few levels. This is done by having players re-select their characters from the game’s menu.

The first glitch area can be triggered near the Badge House in Pipe-Rock Plateau, where the other player can spawn slightly above the path and thus walk to Petal Isles. From there, players can trigger another glitch to get to Petal Island. There are several other locations where players can do a similar exploit and skip several sections of the game.

By using this method, players can skip roughly half of the game and fight Bowser early. Thankfully, ater finishing the main game, players can still finish the levels they skipped.

While Nintendo puts extra time and effort into ensuring its games are released in the best possible states, glitches like these aren’t uncommon and normally get patched swiftly. That being said, even if the glitch isn’t patched, it’s hardly game-breaking and requires players to go out of their way to trigger it.

We reached out to Nintendo to see if it has anything to say about this recent exploit.

Until Nintendo releases a patch, speedrunners will almost certainly use this glitch to skip large portions of Mario Wonder and significantly decrease their completion time.