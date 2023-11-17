How to change between modern and classic music in Super Mario RPG

If the Super Mario RPG remake isn’t your first rodeo with the title, then this likely means you have a fond affiliation with the original’s soundtrack. Luckily for you, you can select the classic version of the OST.

Fireworks were going off and babies were being thrown in the air when the Super Mario RPG remake was announced in 2023. It features a completely rejuvenated, refreshed, and modernized version of the classic—including its soundtrack.

Nostalgia is a force more powerful than a Mario mushroom though, and even though the modern take on Super Mario RPG‘s soundtrack is delightful, those iconic SNES beeps and boops may be what the heart wants.

How to change Super Mario RPG music to classic soundtrack

Screenshot by Dot Esports. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can change the Super Mario RPG remake’s “Music Version” almost immediately. Once you gain access to the pause menu, there is an option to switch the tones of the tunes for you to enjoy.

Here’s how you can activate the 1996 Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars soundtrack in its entirety like I know you’re desperate for:

Pause Super Mario RPG. Scroll down until you get to “System”. Click on it, and then scroll down to where it says “Music Version”. Switch it from “Modern” to “Classic”.

If successful, you should notice a drastic change in the sound of the music almost immediately. Welcome to 1996 my friends, feel old yet? I do.

Bringing you some happiness with this knowledge makes things better