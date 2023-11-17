How to fast travel in Super Mario RPG

Fast travel will make your life so much easier in Super Mario RPG and it’s key that you unlock it quickly. To do so, follow my simple instructions to get Mario moving with extreme haste.

It’s probably more uncommon to not have fast travel in open-world, RPG, and action-adventure games. Players will be pleased to hear that the Super Mario RPG remake also makes sure to include this handy gameplay addition.

There are many lands to explore in Super Mario RPG, meaning a lot of ground to explore time and time again. Fast travel alleviates a ton of this heavy lifting, so I’m here to make sure you unlock it ASAP.

How to get fast travel Super Mario RPG

Pick the map. | Screenshot by Dot Esports. Select your region, and you should be as gold as a Mario coin. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Super Mario RPG remake users gain access to fast travel in the first hour of the game, allowing players access to the map, and quickly revisit regions already previously traveled to.

Once you have access to the above, just carry out these steps for fast travel:

During the middle of your gameplay, press the “+” button on your controller or Nintendo Switch. Pick “Map” from the menu screen. Your available Regions will now be available to view. Choose the Region you want to travel to, along with the specific area. Then press A to whisk Mario, and the team, away to your chosen location.

When you need to dart between areas, at speed, to collect an item, tick off a quest, or any other objective you encounter, fast travel is naturally the way to go, and I can promise it will make your life infinitely easier in Super Mario RPG.

