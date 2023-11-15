All differences between Super Mario RPG and its Switch remake

2023’s Super Mario RPG remake gives millions of people a chance to play a Mario game that would’ve slipped by many. How much has Nintendo changed from the original, and is it basically a new game?

We’re living in a time of Mario remakes and remasters it seems. 2024 will bring Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, as well as Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD. So it’s only right then that 2023 kicks off this busy run with Super Mario RPG—a faithful remake of the 1996 hit Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars.

It’s been a great year already with Super Mario Wonder smashing it. Now it’s the turn of Super Mario RPG, and the question is, does it channel all the energy of the OG title? Or will long-time fans be throwing Bob-ombs at each other as they argue the most minute changes in the remake?

All confirmed changes in Super Mario RPG remake

Above all else, the Super Mario RPG remake is stunning. | Image via Nintendo.

Courtesy of the intensive efforts of the YouTube channel @RetroRPG, as well as information from Nintendo, we’ve seen first-hand some of the most notable differences between Super Mario RPG remake.

Graphics

27 years apart has done the Super Mario RPG remake some good. One area that none of us are surprised about is the graphical department as it’s been rebuilt from the ground up. It’s gorgeous, every pixel pops, and it seems like the remake is doing the original justice.

Cut scenes

To help bring the story to life and engage players more, instead of rendering cut scenes using normal gameplay, these pockets of narrative are now being driven by fully-fledged, filmic cut scenes. It’s another example of polish and modern-day technology bringing the world to life.

Battle UI

The Super Mario RPG Remake has been given the full turn-based, JRPG treatment with regards to its UI. You can now find all characters’ health bars at the bottom in a line, and the attack menu off to the side.

Soundtrack

A nice touch that many remasters and remakes allow for is the ability to swap between the original score and the updated soundtrack. Whether you want the old-school sound or a fresh take on the tunes, Super Mario RPG remake has two sets of distinct music for you to choose between.

Multi-targeted attacks

Unlike in the original, some of Mario, and the team’s, special attacks that are normally intended for one enemy can now be timed accurately to hit multiple opponents in a single flurry. Maximizing the potential for damage output in a new way.

New difficulty setting

Breeze Mode is a way to enjoy Super Mario RPG as stress-free as possible in 2023. The remake’s new Breezy Mode will no doubt make most battles easily winnable and allow you to concentrate on enjoying what the story has to offer, as well as exploring in peace.