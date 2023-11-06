Is Super Mario RPG a remake?

Super Mario RPG is another blockbuster Mario title in 2023, and long-time fans are wondering if it’s a remake of the 1996 game of the same name, or if it’s a long-awaited sequel.

A traditional Mario game in the 80s and 90s was a conventional 2D platformer. However, as gaming evolved in the mid-to-late 90s, so did Mario—hence, Super Mario RPG.

Nintendo shocked the world in 2023 by declaring that a new Mario RPG game was in the pipeline. Super Mario RPG is releasing in time for the Holiday season, and I’m here to clarify whether or not it’s a follow-up 27 years-in-the-making, or if it’s a fully-fledged remake.

Is Super Mario RPG a sequel?

A sequel has been squashed…for now. | Screenshot via Nintendo.

It’s official, Super Mario RPG in 2023 is not a sequel, and it is actually a complete remake from the ground up of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars.

While a new entry would be nice, this is still music to our ears. Super Mario RPG is rather underrated, all things considered. While Mario 64 and the Super Mario Galaxy series rightfully get showered with coins and stars of praise, Super Mario RPG is often thrown by the wayside like an unwanted Red Mushroom when you’ve already got a power-up.

Nevertheless, the time is now for it to return, to introduce new generations to its magnificence. More importantly, could it possibly set up a future for the series?

Will there be a Super Mario RPG sequel?

At this moment in time, discussions of a sequel would be pure speculation. Nintendo seems reluctant to discuss the IP’s future, instead, choosing to focus on Super Mario RPG for now.

As with anything, if there is demand, then there’s always hope. It’s thought that Super Mario RPG sold around 2 million copies. With Mario being as big as it’s ever been and Christmas around the corner, Nintendo could be tempted to commission a second mainline RPG title if they strike gold.