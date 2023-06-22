When does the Super Mario RPG remake release?

The first RPG in the Mario series is heading to the Nintendo Switch.

More than 25 years after the release of its beloved 1996 Super Nintendo original, Super Mario RPG is slated to make its much-anticipated debut later this year.

Announced in head-turning fashion during Nintendo Direct on June 21, Super Mario RPG appears primed to be a full-on Nintendo Switch remake of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars.

For those interested in picking up the revitalized title as soon as possible, here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming launch.

Super Mario RPG release date

Super Mario RPG is set to be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 17, 2023.

As shown in its two-minute reveal trailer, Super Mario RPG will feature the same turn-based combat and isometric 3D environments pioneered in the original title by Square, the makers of the Final Fantasy franchise.

The main difference this time around is said to be with its updated graphics and cinematics, which will once again tell the story of the peculiar alliance between Mario, Peach, Bowser, and the entry’s original characters Mallow and Geno.

Perhaps best of all, however, is that legendary Japanese video game composer Yoko Shimomura, who created the soundtrack of the original title, has confirmed that she is indeed involved with the remake.

“I am in charge of the music for the remake version of ‘Super Mario RPG’ announced at the Nintendo Direct today,” Shimomura tweeted on June 21 (translation via Google). “I put all my heart into arranging all the songs, hoping that both the fans of the original and those playing for the first time can enjoy it!”

