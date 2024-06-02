All Chapter 1 Star Piece locations in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch

There are a total of 15 Star Pieces to find in Chapter 1 of the 2024 Switch remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Three in Petal Meadows, four in Hooktail Castle, four in Rogueport, and four in Rogueport Underground. Here’s where to find them all.

Your goal in Castle and Dragon, Chapter 1 of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is to find your way into Hooktail Castle, work your way up to the top of its highest tower, and get the Crystal Star from Hooktail’s belly. Along the way there’ll be 15 Star Pieces hidden behind scenery or in hard-to-reach places. Star Pieces are a special currency accepted by Dazzle, the badge collector in Rogueport Underground. To find him, drop down the pipe in front of Prof. Frankly’s house and head left. He has a lot of badges for sale; just remember the number of badges you can equip is limited by your BP.

Where to find all Star Pieces in Petal Meadows in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Chapter 1

Without this guide, you would have had to hammer every tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you first arrive in Petal Meadows, hit the tree to the left with your hammer, and the first Star Piece will fall out of it.

Discovering that the background was a playable surface was a joy for me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the river, hit the large bush with your hammer and go down the pipe to get onto the background. Go all the way to the right to get the next Star Piece.

Another lovely Star Piece moment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Petal Meadows’ final Star Piece is hidden in the first clump of grass on the path from Pertalburg to Shhwonk Castle.

Where to find all Star Pieces in Hooktail Castle in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Chapter 1

Finding this one requires a bit of puzzling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the first floor chamber with the yellow and purple blocks, hit the first purple block to make the other purple block come down. Then stand with your back to the small yellow block and hold X to kick Koops and make him spin. While still holding X, drop down, go up the stairs, get onto the big yellow block, and let go of X. Go left to find the first Star Piece in Hooktail Castle.

This is a puzzle-y one, too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Drop back down, and do the same thing again, but this time with the purple blocks so that you ride the moving purple block up to a door. Go through the door to find the next Star Piece.

The window you jump through is to the left of here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the second floor landing with the two blue ! blocks, jump out of the window and head to the right to find the next Star Piece.

Ge here via a paper plane. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the third floor chamber with narrow ledges and broken railings, go all the way to the right of the rear narrow ledge to get the final Star Piece.

Where to find all Star Pieces in Rogueport in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Chapter 1

Rogueport West is a bit nicer than Rogueport East. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you complete Hooktail Castle, the Contact Lens will be delivered to the Toad Bros. Bazaar, so you can give it to Zess T. and gain access to Rogueport West, where there are three Star Pieces. The first is behind the wall at the entrance.

There’s no shame in scavenging around trash cans. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next Star Piece is behind the trash can near the shop on the left-hand side of Rogueport West.

This pipe is exit only. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Find another Star Piece behind the tall pipe near the fountain.

You can’t get the one on the roof in the background until a later chapter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I actually didn’t find the next Star Piece until I was well into Chapter 2, but you can get it as soon as you have the piece of paper “curse.” Hold ZR and squeeze between the two houses in Rogueport East. Find the Star Piece behind the barrel.

Where to find all Star Pieces in Rogueport Underground in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Chapter 1

The Pit of 100 Trials is a major challenge in itself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Star Piece is behind the steps in the Pit of 100 Trials, which is to the left of the Thousand-Year Door chamber.

It seems like almost every pillar has a Star Piece behind it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other three Star Pieces are on the west side of Rogueport Underground, which you can now reach by going to Rogueport West and holding ZR to slip through the drainage grate. Head right and quickly jump from platform to platform, then go through the archway into the ruined underground town. The first Star Piece is behind the pillar near the way in.

That’s Dazzle in the background. He’ll swap your Star Pieces for badges. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next Star Piece is behind a fallen pillar on the right-hand side of the underground town.

If you mess up the platforming bit, you can get this one before the two in the town. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go back the way you came and drop down to the floor beneath the moving platforms. Find the final Star Piece behind the L-shaped platform.

That’s all the Star Pieces in Chapter 1. Did you miss any Star Pieces in the Prologue?

